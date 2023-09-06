Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Baron :

I’m Baron, a 1 year-old Pitbull Mix weighing 36 pounds. Found as a stray that no one ever came for, I’m ready to stray right into your heart instead!

I’ll warm up so well after some time to settle into my new environment. I really enjoy getting my zoomies out and playing with fun toys in the park to help with my active and playful ways. I’m continuing to work on my leash manners but am easily directed with toys to walk with or treats to snack on, so a family ready to work with me on that will be perfect. Before you know it, you’ll have one loyal sidekick ready to go on adventures with you or lounge and cuddle up on the couch! Looking for a bouncy and fun companion? Baron is your boy! The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!

Slate :