GOPAL, DONLON, AND PETERPAUL BLAST OPPONENTS FOR REFUSING TO DEBATE

Team Monmouth calls on their opponents to engage in a fact-based, civil debate ahead of Election Day.

Tinton Falls – Today, Team Monmouth’s Senator Vin Gopal, Dr. Margie Donlon, and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. called out their opponents, Steve Dnistrian, Marilyn Piperno, and Kim Eulner, for their refusal to debate. The refusal comes shortly after voters learned that Dnistrian was recently on the payroll of an offshore wind company. Now, as a candidate, his number one issue is his opposition to the projects he used to lobby in favor of building.

“As elected leaders and candidates, it is our responsibility to be accessible to our constituents and lead with integrity. Our team has an extensive track record of working across the aisle and engaging with those who may disagree with us because we know that is how you get results for Monmouth County families,” said Gopal, Donlon and Peterpaul. “Dnistrian, Piperno, and Eulner have no issue scheduling one-on-one interviews to spread lies that pit neighbor against neighbor, yet they cannot be bothered to show up for constituents, make time to engage in a civil, fact-based debate with our team, and answer questions voters deserve to know before heading to the polls. They want to play politics, we want to deliver results for Monmouth County families.”

Dnistrian, Piperno, and Eulner have refused repeated prompts from the League of Women Voters to confirm a debate with Team Monmouth.

Marianne Kligman, Vice President of the League of Women Voters of Monmouth County, stated in an email to both campaigns, “While we had full agreement from all Democratic candidates to participate in our proposed Virtual Candidates’ forum for September 19, the Republican candidates indicated that September 19 was not a good date for them and have not