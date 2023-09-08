The LWV to Organize and Ocean Grove HOA to Sponsor Virtual Forum for the Neptune Township Board of Education

The Ocean Grove Homeowners Association (OGHOA) is proud to sponsor a virtual Candidates Forum for the Neptune Township Board of Education. The event is organized by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Monmouth County (LWVMonmouth) and will take place Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 7 pm – 8:30 pm.

The program will be via a Zoom Webinar platform that accommodates a live audience of 500; registration is required and you must register in advance.

Visit bit.ly/lwvboeneptune to register for the forum. Questions must be submitted in advance during the registration process or by email lwvforum2023@gmail.com and putting “Neptune Township BOE” in the subject line.

All candidates have been invited to participate in the forum. They are:

Kym Hoffman – We Connect Voices

Tu’Jaim Berry – We Connect Voices

Dianna Harris – We Connect Voices

Amanda Webb

Steven S. Lawson

Sharese K. York

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, has an established record for fair and informative forums. A trained League moderator from outside the voting area will preside.

The mission of the OGHOA is to protect and enhance property values and the quality of life in Ocean Grove. To that end, the Association provides a gathering place and forum for members and interested residents to discuss and exchange information and ideas about issues of concern to Ocean Grove homeowners.