Seabrook Community Garden Earns Community Wildlife Habitat Certification

Seabrook Community Garden is Certified in the National Wildlife Federation’s Community Wildlife Habitat Program. Residents at Seabrook Senior Living are making a difference to protect wildlife.

The National Wildlife Federation (NWF), America’s largest wildlife conservation and education organization, recently announced that the Seabrook Community Garden located at Seabrook< http://www.seabrookcommunity.com/ >, an Erickson Senior Living< http://www.ericksonseniorliving.com/ >-managed community in Tinton Falls, NJ, has successfully created a Certified Wildlife Habitat through its Garden for Wildlife program. In addition, the Seabrook Community Garden’s habitat has been co-certified with NWF’s state affiliate, the New Jersey Audubon.

NWF celebrates this effort to create a garden that supports birds, butterflies, bees, frogs, and other local wildlife. Every Certified Wildlife Habitat garden provides natural sources of food, water, cover, and places to raise young and is maintained in a sustainable way that incorporates native plants, conserves water, and doesn’t rely on pesticides.

“Having our gardening area here at Seabrook brings enjoyment and health benefits to all of our gardeners,” says resident and co-chair of the Seabrook Community Garden Kathleen Tully. “Fresh air and physical activity amid beautiful flowers and hardy vegetable plants provide peace of mind and a sense of achievement to our residents and a haven for all sorts of wildlife. It is a jewel of our campus.”

For over 45 years, the Garden for Wildlife movement has recognized over 227,000 Certified Wildlife Habitat gardens across the United States to date, encompassing more than 2.5 million acres that support wildlife locally.

Seabrook’s scenic 98-acre campus is located in the picturesque Monmouth County neighborhood of Tinton Falls-just six miles from the Jersey Shore. To learn more about affordable, independent senior living at Seabrook, visit SeabrookCommunity.com< http://www.seabrookcommunity.com/ > to get the scoop on amenities< https://www.ericksonseniorliving.com/seabrook/amenities >, resident-run clubs, floor plans, and more.