Dr. Shawanda Beale and Alix Hayes are running on ‘Keeping Students First’ ticket for Ocean Twp. Board of Education

OCEAN TWP., NJ – September 19, 2023 — A pair of working moms hope their track record of introducing new ideas, supporting academic rigor and enrichment, and promoting collaboration with town, state and legislative officials will keep the Township of Ocean School District striving for excellence.

Current school board members Dr. Shawanda Beale and Alix Hayes, both seeking re-election in the November 7 General Election, aim to retain their seats by reminding voters they believe in a ‘Spartan Legacy’ for all students, support academic excellence and inclusivity, and continue to make fiscally responsible decisions since joining the Ocean Township Board of Education in 2021.

“I believe in setting practical goals, breaking barriers, and applauding excellence. All students have a right to a safe and supportive environment to reach their potential. I am passionate about keeping students first,” Dr. Beale says.

“We’ve seen some recent test score gains and grant wins! Yet, there is more we can address to decrease learning loss from the pandemic and increase English and Math proficiencies for specific subgroups of students. Luckily, we recently approved a new superintendent and I believe the district is on the precipice of regaining greater community support, achieving higher academic rankings, and increasing post-graduation success. We’re on that path to excellence,” Hayes adds.

Both candidates have children currently in township schools. Each candidate has extensive community involvement and a passion for education. With a new superintendent, a new assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, a new elementary school principal and one new assistant principal at the HS, the candidates know the importance of stability. They are ready to make their second term even more impactful.

Beale and Hayes believe their diligent focus on supporting policies for hiring qualified diverse candidates, supporting personnel in applying for grants, and supporting data-driven decisions are important for all Spartans.

Beale and Hayes ask questions and encourage fruitful conversations. They are committed to accountability and transparency and keep their focus on keeping students first, school security and safety measures, professional development, social-emotional learning and mental health resources, and expansive and inclusive parent/guardian outreach.

Both Ocean Township Board of Education members fully support greater shared services with neighboring school districts to increase revenue and reduce expenses to help Ocean Township taxpayers. There’s so much to do and they are ready, willing and able to keep students first, support staff and protect dollars.

Let’s go Big Red! Learn more about Shawanda and Alix at BealeHayes4OTBOE.com and mark your ballots for Beale and Hayes for Ocean Township Board of Education.

