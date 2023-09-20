Fall Fest in Ocean Township Sept. 30

FALL FEST 2023 COMING SEPTEMBER 30 TO JOE PALAIA PARK

Free admission for all ages

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Fall Fest is returning to Joe Palaia Park on Saturday, September 30, with fall fun for the whole family. The event will feature family entertainment, a classic car show, music and an arts & crafts fair. Admission is free.

The festival takes place 10 am to 3 pm at the Mike Cernigliaro Fairgrounds in the park, near the corner of Deal and Whalepond Roads.

Activities include:

Craft & Vendor Fair, Food Trucks and a Classic Car Show

Fire Truck Rides ($3 donation)

DPW Touch-a-Truck

Petting Zoo 10am-3pm

Pumpkin Painting while supplies last ($2 donation)

10:30 am: Free Face Painting & Balloon Art by Bessie Boodles

12 noon: After the Reign Performs

2:30 pm: Classic Car Show Awards

More than 50 artists, crafters and food vendors will participate. Fairgoers can vote for their favorite classic cars.

Vendors and classic car owners may call 732-531-2600, ext 6220, to participate. For more information go to OceanTwp.org/celebrations.