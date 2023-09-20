Fall Fest in Ocean Township Sept. 30

FALL FEST 2023 COMING SEPTEMBER 30 TO JOE PALAIA PARK
Free admission for all ages
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Fall Fest is returning to Joe Palaia Park on Saturday, September 30, with fall fun for the whole family. The event will feature family entertainment, a classic car show, music and an arts & crafts fair. Admission is free.
The festival takes place 10 am to 3 pm at the Mike Cernigliaro Fairgrounds in the park, near the corner of Deal and Whalepond Roads.
Activities include:
More than 50 artists, crafters and food vendors will participate. Fairgoers can vote for their favorite classic cars.
Vendors and classic car owners may call 732-531-2600, ext 6220, to participate. For more information go to OceanTwp.org/celebrations.