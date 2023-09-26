Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Zuko :

My name is Zuko and I am a 2 1/2 year-old Pitbull Mix tipping the scales at 67 pounds.

I’m a resilient guy looking for some stability after first being found as a stray and later bounced around to households that didn’t allow me the time I needed to settle into new surroundings.

While my friends at the MCSPCA have been nothing but kind, shelter life has made me a bit anxious. Quick zoomies and active play help me to release some of my stress and nervous energy. Just watch out, I may literally sweep you off your feet with my speedy maneuvering!

If you are looking for an active companion, I sure do fit the bill! Before we embark on fun adventures together, I’m asking that my new family has patience with me. With time, understanding, and lots of attention, I will prove just how much love I have to give. It may not happen overnight, but once I feel comfortable and can relax peacefully, I will be your loyal best friend. It’s pretty much guaranteed that I’ll bring infinite joy into your life!

I will have to be the only spoiled pet in the home. I guess I can manage to enjoy all the attention and affection for myself!

Experience with endless energy and strong toy play would be beneficial. I do love my treats, so training with me will be a piece of cake – oooh cake….now I’m hungry!

Come take a chance on me, you will be glad you did!

Interested in this young, handsome, happy dude? We are open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!