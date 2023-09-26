Tea and Crumpets a big hit at the Long Branch Cultural Center

“We thought we’d give it a try,” Long Branch Mayor John Pallone, speaking about the first High Tea that was to be held at the Long Branch Cultural Center on Broadway, Friday night.

As it turns out the night was a great success with Congressman Frank Pallone giving a presentation on the French artwork on display. Tea and pastries were being served in tea sets donated by Ester Cohen from Cedars and Beaches. Tables were elegantly draped in white tablecloths and patrons had great conversations while enjoying the music of amazing violinist Tayler Hope. Adding to the ambiance string lights were crisscrossed from the ceiling adding a warm glow after the main lighting was turned off.

“This turned out to be a great night,” said Mayor John Pallone admitting he had no idea if it would attract people. “The room was packed and everyone only had good things to say.”