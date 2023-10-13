Angelo Marone, homegrown new patrolman in West Long Branch

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

West Long Branch – Angelo Marone, born and raised in West Long Branch, was appointed as the boroughs newest patrolman on October 4. That was the night history was made in West Long Branch when they swore in Marlowe Botti as the first female police chief in the borough’s history.

Marone, upon graduation from Shore Regional High School, enrolled in the Army National Guard. Once he graduated from basic training, he returned home to West Long Branch and enrolled in Brookdale Community College, where he received an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. He continued his higher education at Rutgers University where he majored in Criminal Justice with a minor in Political Science.

In 2020, Marone graduated from the Monmouth County Police Academy with a certification as a Class 1 Special Officer, and one year later was certified as a Class 2 Special. He was employed as a Class 2 Officer in Bradley Beach.

“I’ve always wanted to help people and be there for them when they are at their worst and attempt to do anything I can to help them,” said Marone.

Long Branch Police Department then hired Marone as a Class 2 Officer. All the time, Marone continued with his commitment to be a full-time officer. Two years ago, that desire became a reality when he was hired as a patrolman with the Pennington Borough Police Department.

In his short time as a police officer, Marone has found engaging with students to be rewarding. “I’ve been involved in several large events with students that produced a positive outlook on modernized policing and having students asking me how to become a police officer,” added Marone.

When the opportunity to return to his hometown as a police officer, Marone applied and passed all the boroughs requirements. “We are extremely fortunate and excited to have Officer Marone join our ranks,” said Janet Tucci, Mayor of West Long Branch.

He joins the West Long Branch Police Department with several high qualifications. Marone is a range instructor, has DWI detection and standardized field sobriety testing, active shooter instructor certification and crisis intervention team certified.