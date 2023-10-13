Utility Assistance Available

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – Senator Vin Gopal’s staff has been reaching out to advise residents who may be having difficulty paying their utility bills of various programs that can help.

“In addition to sending letters to seniors informing them of available utility assistance programs, LD11 Senate Office staff members have been attending community events, including Energy Assistance Days hosted by NJ Resources, to help residents find and apply for utility assistance,” Gopal said. “The heating season has begun and we want to make sure residents have access to help if their bills are higher than they anticipate, or are facing other financial difficulties.”

The State of New Jersey offers several initiatives designed to help households, particularly those facing financial challenges, with their utility bills. These programs include:

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): LIHEAP is a federally funded program that assists low-income individuals and families with their energy costs. It provides financial aid to eligible households to help offset the high costs of heating and cooling their homes.

Payment Assistance for Gas & Electric (PAGE): PAGE is a statewide program that offers utility bill payment assistance to low-income households struggling with their gas and electric expenses. It helps individuals and families maintain essential utility services and avoid disconnection during times of financial hardship.

Lifeline Program: The Lifeline Program provides a discount on phone or internet services for eligible low-income households. It aims to ensure that all individuals have access to affordable communication options, an essential tool in today’s digital world.

“Members of the LD11 Senate office staff are available to explain the various programs and help residents apply,” Gopal said.

To learn more about these utility assistance programs and determine eligibility, please contact the LD11 Senate office at 732-695-3371 or by email at SenGopal@njleg.org and a member of the staff will help.

Gopal also asks that residents spread the word to friends, neighbors and family who may need assistance meeting their utility costs.

