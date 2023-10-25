Scully and Cougars run wild over Green Wave

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
Saturday afternoon the Cougars of Colts Neck High School hosted the Green Wave of Long Branch in the last regular season Shore Conference Colonial Divisional football game. There were many expectations going into the game, but the final score of 57-20 was not one of them.
Colts Neck senior running back Chris Scully needed 132 yards to break the school’s all-time rushing record. Well, he surpassed that amount finishing with 185 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars win over the Green Wave. The 57 points also broke a school record for the most points scored in a single game, which was 50 back in 2018.
Over his four years at Colts Neck Scully now has 3,490 rushing yards. This season alone, he ran for 1,372 yards and 20 touchdowns. With the victory over Long Branch, Colts Neck earns a share of the divisional title with Point Boro.
The start of the game against Long Branch had rain falling. Colts Neck is one of the new schools that still has natural grass, and it was slippery and muddy.
Long Branch scored first when senior quarterback Earnest Reevey faced a third down and four, and ran untouched 51 yards for the Green Wave touchdown. Long Branch had a 7-0 lead with just over nine minutes left in the first quarter.
Colts Neck tied the score with a 29-yard pass play with 1:30 left in the first quarter. Long Branch started the second quarter with a second down and 20 on their own three-yard line. They were forced to punt, and the kick only went 20 yards.
The Cougars had a third and goal at the Long Branch two-yard line and punched it in and took a 14-7 lead with nine minutes left in the first half. De’Von Craft, senior running back at Long Branch, then powered his way 20 yards for a Wave touchdown. They missed the extra point kick, and were down 14-13.
On the ensuing kickoff, Colts Neck returned it 75 yards for the touchdown. Cougars now were up 21-13 with seven minutes left in the first half.
With less than a minute to play in the opening half, Colts Neck had a first and goal at the Long Branch three-yard line. They completed the short pass and took a 28-13 lead into the halftime break.
Colts Neck started the third quarter with a 10-yard run and increased their lead to 35-13 with 9:30 to play in the quarter.
The last time the Long Branch offense saw the end zone was on a 23-yard run by Craft. With 6:30 to play in the third, Colts Neck was up 35-20. That’s how the third ended. In the final quarter of action, Colts Neck added 22 more points to their total.
Divisional standings have Point Boro and Colts Neck sharing the top spot. They are followed by Manalapan, Raritan, Long Branch, and Red Bank Regional.
