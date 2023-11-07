Frank Antonides Boys Soccer wins Championships

Frank Antonides School (FAS) in West Long Branch beats Knollwood School in Fair Haven 1-0 to win the MCISSL American League Conference Middle School Soccer Championship. Sean Vella, Physical Education/Health teacher at FAS, in his first year as head coach of the Spartans lead the team to an undefeated season. In the championship game, held in “The Pit” at Shore Regional High School on Thursday afternoon, Gavin Cavanaugh (7thgrade), a midfielder from FAS, was the lone goal scorer, drilling a shot from 30 yards out in the 20th minute. Tristan Adams (7th grade) came up big in goal several times, including stopping a penalty kick in extra time in the first half to secure the shutout. Bryan Sisk (8th grade) led the defense all season and was awarded MVP of the game.

“I could not be more proud of a group of boys than this team,” added Sean Vella. “They played every second of the game with their entire hearts and you could see they truly wanted to be Champions.”