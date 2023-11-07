PARK SYSTEM HOSTS BUS TRIP TO THE RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

LINCROFT – Get into the spirit of the holidays by joining the Monmouth County Park System on a bus trip to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular® in New York City on Friday, December 15. This unforgettable show features the high steppin’ Rockettes, a living nativity, and so much more! After the 4 p.m. performance, there will be time for dinner and sightseeing. The bus leaves from Thompson Park, Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, at 1:45 p.m. and will return at approximately 10:45 p.m. The cost is $175 per person and includes orchestra seating, bus transportation, and Park System leader. Pre-registration is required. For more information, or to register, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000, ext. 1. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.