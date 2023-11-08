GOPAL, DONLON, AND PETERPAUL DECLARE VICTORY IN LANDSLIDE

Two seats flip Democratic as Team Monmouth’s full ticket prepares to head to Trenton

Long Branch – In the most competitive race in New Jersey this cycle, Senator Vin Gopal, Dr. Margie Donlon, and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. have won a landslide victory, beating opponents Steve Dnistrian and Assemblywomen Marilyn Piperno and Kim Eulner, flipping two assembly seats blue.

With vote-by-mail, early vote, and election day returns 99% in, Senator Gopal will now go on to serve a third term as State Senator for Legislative District 11, having won reelection by over 11,000 votes at the time the race was called. Gopal’s running mates, Dr. Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. have officially flipped both Assembly seats back to Democratic control, receiving over 30,608 votes and 30,260 votes respectively, both beating their opponents by over 6,500 votes. Both candidates make history in the process. Dr. Donlon is the first female physician elected to the legislature and Peterpaul, Esq. is the first openly LGBTQ+ woman elected.

“Monmouth County showed up in numbers we have not seen before in an off-year election, and we are thrilled that our entire ticket has earned the overwhelming support of voters. Since day one, we have been on the ground putting in the work, meeting voters at doorsteps and diners, having real conversations about the issues they face, and showing up for Monmouth County. We are grateful that Monmouth County families have placed their trust in our entire ticket to represent them in Trenton,” said Senator Vin Gopal. “ I would like to take this opportunity to also thank my parents, my wife, and my daughter Lali for their support.”

Assemblywoman-elect Dr. Margie Donlon stated, “I am honored to have been elected by the people of Monmouth County and given the opportunity to take my local experience as Deputy Mayor of Ocean Township to the Assembly so I can continue fighting for the values of Monmouth County families. To be the first female practicing physician legislator in New Jersey history is an awesome responsibility that I do not take lightly. On the campaign trail, I vowed to

always follow facts and science when making decisions in the Assembly and I am excited to fulfill that promise. I want to thank my incredible husband Ron for being my biggest supporter throughout this entire process, and my daughters Amalia and Vera for inspiring me to run. I thank Monmouth County for putting their trust in me to serve as their next Assemblywoman. Let’s get to work!”

“I am beyond humbled to have earned the support of Monmouth County residents and am excited to get to work for them every day in the legislature,” said

. “I am also humbled to be making history as the first openly gay woman elected to the New Jersey legislature. I stand on the shoulders of countless trailblazers who fought for equality and opened the door for people like me to serve my community in elected office. Thank you to everyone who showed up for our campaign this year. We truly could not have done this without the amazing community we built. I want to especially thank my wife, Robin, my incredible partner of 40 years, for joining me on this incredible journey. I might be the first, but I will certainly not be the last!”

