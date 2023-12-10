Kean Stage present three Holiday Shows at Kean University

Kean Stage is proud to present three holiday shows that are sure to delight audiences of all ages at Kean University’s Enlow Recital Hall (215 North Avenue, Hillside, NJ) and Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ) in December.

Classical music ensemble Frisson presents A Classic Christmas by Frisson on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall. The group of rising and established musicians performs music from The Nutcracker, Winter from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Sleigh Ride, Carol of the Bells, Frackenpohl’s A Christmas Jazz Suite, and more. The entire audience gets into the holiday spirit when the show finishes with a rousing audience sing-a-long of traditional Christmas Carols!

From the producers of Rockin’ Road To Dublin comes the new sensational Christmas season musical, Christmas In Killarney, on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Wilkins Theatre. Created by the “2009 World Champion of Irish Dance” Scott Doherty and worldwide touring Irish musician Chris Smith, Christmas In Killarney combines the excitement of Irish dance with the harmonies of traditional Christmas classics. Set in Killarney, Ireland in the late 1920s, Christmas In Killarney shows what it means to celebrate Christmas the ‘Irish’ way, where many of our own Christmas traditions originated.

Best known for her iconic performances on Saturday Night Live, actress, comedian, and singer Ana Gasteyer will perform at Enlow Recital Hall on Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m. in support of Sugar and Booze, her recent album of seasonal favorites and holiday originals which topped numerous “Best Holiday Album” lists. Called “an uproarious homage to Christmas albums of old” by Billboard and “the magical love child of Astrud Gilberto and Lucille Ball — an unexpectedly perfect combination” by BUST Magazine, the album was released to rave reviews.

