Monmouth County developed its own mobile app for voters 

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is reminding voters to download Monmouth County’s free mobile app, Monmouth County Votes, in preparation for 2024 Primary and General Elections.

The Monmouth County Votes mobile app is designed to provide voters easy access to all information regarding elections and voting. Also known as MC Votes, the exclusive app developed by the County Clerk’s Office is available for download in the Apple App Store for Apple devices and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

“The goal of the MC Votes app is to help make the experience of participating in the democratic process as easy as possible for Monmouth County voters,” said Clerk Hanlon.

Users can find out if they are registered to vote as well as important dates and election results. Voter registration and other forms are also available for download. By scrolling through the app’s menu, voters can also find and map their polling places, access sample ballots and view informative instructional videos about the voting process. The app also features push notifications to immediately alert users about important voter deadlines and information.

“This year is a significant one for voters with the President, U.S. Senate and all Congressional offices on the ballot,” said Clerk Hanlon. “With this mobile app, voters have real-time information right on their phones, making the process easier than ever.”

Questions regarding the app should be directed to Rochelle Miller, Director of Communications and Outreach at the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, at 732-431-7324, ext. 8735, or by email at Rochelle.Miller@co.monmouth.nj.us.

Questions about voting or the elections process can be directed Jesse Estlow of the Monmouth County Clerk’s Elections Division at 732-431-7790, ext. 7794, or by email at Jesse.Estlow@co.monmouth.nj.us.

About the Monmouth County Clerk

The Office of the Monmouth County Clerk is comprised of five divisions handling property recordings, elections, archives, passports and records management. The County Clerk’s Office also provides resident, veteran and Gold Star Family identification cards to county residents, administers oaths to notaries and public officials and performs wedding ceremonies. The Monmouth County Clerk is a constitutional and administrative officer elected to a five-year term by the voters of Monmouth County. Christine Giordano Hanlon, Esq. was elected Monmouth County Clerk in November 2015 and was re-elected to a second term in November 2020.