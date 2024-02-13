Shore Regional’s Journey into 2024

In 2024, the Shore Regional High School District is buzzing with anticipation as it delves into the substantial work required to advance its goals and initiatives outlined in the recently developed and Board-approved 5-year strategic plan. This meticulously crafted plan aims to instill forward-thinking, results-oriented approaches, and goal-setting that position Shore at the forefront of excellence, acting as a bridge to innovation and success for all learners.

On January 11th, SRHS established the Strategic Planning Core-4 Subcommittees, comprising a dedicated group of administrators, faculty, staff, Board of Education members, community representatives, students, and their families. The collaboration of these creative minds over the next 5 years promises exciting developments.

The palpable positive energy at Shore Regional is underscored by the exceptional accolades and recognition received by the outstanding staff, students, and Board of Education during the months of December and January.

A heartfelt applause resonates for Mr. Mark Constantino, whose retirement after 30+ years of coaching and teaching leaves an indelible mark on SRHS’s legacy, echoing dedication through the halls.

The success of the fall sports season brings immense pride, with football and field hockey teams securing playoff berths, the boys soccer team clinching a state title, and Coach Pontier receiving the United Soccer Coaches Small Coach of the Year for 2023. Notable achievements include the establishment of the girls volleyball team and milestones reached by Coach Kelly Koenig, Coach George Moutis, and Coach William Wishart.

An overwhelming sense of gratitude fills the atmosphere as heartfelt appreciation is extended to the local and school communities. Their remarkable generosity during the holiday season has not only touched hearts but has also significantly impacted the lives of those facing challenges and in need of support.

Dr. Diane Merla, a community pillar, receives a standing ovation for her 25 years of service as a SRHS School Board member. Mr. Alexis

Tucci, ESQ., recognized for over 50 years of commitment as the SRHS Board Attorney, leaves an enduring positive impact.

A warm welcome is extended to the newest Board of Education members, Mr. Richard Warshak and Mrs. Nicole Chambers, adding fresh enthusiasm to the stellar team. The conclusion of the Seal of Biliteracy testing sets the stage for celebrating the achievements of bilingual students, enriching SRHS’s multicultural tapestry.

Mr. Jon Warner and his guidance counselors serve as the bridge connecting SRHS with partner sending districts, fostering collaborative relationships for a successful transition for all students entering high school and post-secondary experiences.

SRHS will proudly host the Tedx Shore Regional HS, Embracing Uncertainty Event, thanks to the relentless efforts of Maximilian Oster.

As we navigate the exciting journey of 2024, the Shore Regional High School District stands poised at the threshold of innovation and progress with positive energy and enthusiasm–and sets the tone for a year filled with

promise. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, and X! Immerse yourself in the contagious energy that defines us. The best is yet to come!