Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Verrazzano :

Oh, hi! I’m Verrazzano, a charismatic 6-year-old Pitbull weighing 59 pounds of mushy, loyal, best boy material. When I bond, I bond BIG! You’ll usually find me smiling and sitting on your feet, leaning in and for pets and kisses. If you want an affectionate sidekick that will be the tomato soup to your grilled cheese, the cookies to your milk, the peanut butter to your jelly, you can’t get any better than my happy wiggly butt!

Esme :

Hi, I’m Esme! I’m 1 year old and was found outside with another cat. We may have belonged to someone, but no one came forward for us either way. Will you be my new family?

I’m quick to purr once you start petting me, and I prefer that you don’t stop! I have a gentle and easygoing personality that will make coming home a pleasure and leaving home (hopefully) impossible.

I can try joining other kitties at home but am fine ruling the roost alone. I’m so excited for us to be together!