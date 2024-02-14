Local Obituaries

Alfred J. Thorne, 91 the Retired Chief of Police of West Long Branch, died on Jan. 31st surrounded by his family.

Chief Thorne was born and raised in Long Branch and settled in West Long Branch in 1960. A devoted parishioner of St. Michael’s RC Church, where he and his wife Lynn were active in the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Chief Thorne served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during Korea and was Honorably Discharged. He loved his morning walks on the boardwalk in Long Branch. Chief Thorne was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, the New York Giants and the New York Knicks. He possessed a vast knowledge of baseball statistics and particularly enjoyed discussing them with his grandson. He never missed a sporting event, school play, or graduation. Family was everything to the Chief.

He and his wife enjoyed travel in their retirement visiting Ireland, Italy, Alaska, San Francisco, New Orleans, Cape Cod and Mackinac Island, Michigan. The Chief was an active member of the Monmouth County Police Chiefs Association, West Long Branch PBA, the Long Branch Elks, The VFW of Ocean Twp., Chief Thorne was an Exempt Member of West Long Branch Fire Co. #2. He was a member of the Old Guard, the West Long Branch Leisure Club and the Knights of Columbus.

Chief Thorne along with his wife and daughters were active volunteers in the annual Michael Thorne Memorial Run, in honor of their son and brother who died in 1984.

He was predeceased by his parents, Rose and William Thorne, his son Michael W. And his sister, Eileen Patterson.

Surviving is his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Thorne; four daughters, Mary Lee Thorne, Nancy Thorne, Patricia and her husband Greg Zimmermann and Susan and her husband Joseph Daigle; four grandchildren, Jessica and her husband Eulices, Michael, Cara and Joanie; 2 great grandchildren, Dante and Gabriella.

Visitation was Feb. 4th, at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. In lieu of flowers contributions in Chief Thorne’s memory may be made to the Michael W. Thorne Scholarship Fund, PO Box, 442, West Long Branch, NJ 07764.

Dr. Albert A. Rienzo of Ocean, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and esteemed ENT physician and surgeon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at Jersey Shore University Hospital on February 8, 2024 at the age of 87.

He was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ in a tight knit community of family and friends. A graduate of Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, he embarked on a life journey marked by service, dedication, and boundless compassion. He graduated from the University of Bologna in 1966 with a degree in medicine and completed his internship and surgical residency at Monmouth Medical Center, after which he answered the call to serve his country and joined the United States Army. His commitment to excellence and healing led him to become the Director of the ENT Clinic at the US Army Hospital at Fort Devens. Throughout his military career, he touched countless lives, providing expert care and comfort to those in need.

Albert continued his passion for medicine, after his military service, returning to Monmouth Medical Center in 1974 as an ENT specialist and at the same time established his private practice in Long Branch. He was active in the medical education program and was a senior instructor at MCP Hahnemann School of Medicine and a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngologists and International Society of Otolaryngologists. With a gentle touch and a profound understanding of his patients’ needs, he became a beacon of hope and healing in his community. Whether treating a common cold or performing intricate surgeries, his dedication to improving the lives of others was unwavering.

As a member of Monmouth Medical’s Staff, Dr. Rienzo served as section Chief of Otolaryngology since 1980, participating in the many initiatives that have shaped this surgical specialty over the past three decades. Under his leadership, Otolaryngologists at Monmouth Medical became the first in the region to perform endoscopic functional sinus surgery to treat chronic sinus disease. They also pioneered the removal of benign or malignant lesions from the larynx with minimally invasive techniques. During the early 1990s, Dr. Rienzo established the Department of Rehabilitation Services’ Vocal Dynamics Laboratory. He also served as Director of Monmouth’s cochlear implant program, which was one of only three designated by the state to perform the surgical procedure, which involves placing an electrical device in the inner ear of a profoundly deaf patient to restore hearing. He was a recipient of the Monmouth Medical Center Pinnacle Award in 2000 which recognizes physicians who are leaders and achievers and whose contributions have helped to establish Monmouth Medical Center as one of the foremost community teaching hospitals.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Albert was cherished by all who knew him. His warm smile, kind heart, and gentle demeanor endeared him to patients, colleagues, and friends alike. He was not only a healer but also a friend, confidant, and source of inspiration to many. Albert enjoyed sport fishing, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Through the years he enjoyed dining out with his group of friends Wednesday nights at Villa Eduardo and lunch with “The Boys” every Friday. His presence illuminated every room he entered, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion, integrity, and service that will be carried on by those whose lives he touched.

Albert was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Madeline Rienzo; his wife of 57 years Alia Rienzo and daughter Elsa Walters. He was also predeceased by his sisters Grace Vertino and Marie Barillo and brother Dr. Frank Rienzo. He is survived by his three children: a son and daughter in law, Anthony and Judy Rienzo; two daughters and sons in law Benedetta and Joseph Radic and Carolina and Jason Desiderato; and three grandchildren Alexander and Christian Radic and Rylee Elsa Desiderato. Additionally, numerous friends, colleagues, and patients whose lives he enriched will mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, February 14 at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Friends can go directly to St. Jerome Church at 254 Wall Street in West Long Branch on Thursday for a 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Although Albert may no longer walk among us, his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him. May he rest in eternal peace, his legacy forever cherished and his memory never forgotten.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Albert A. Rienzo, MD, please visit our floral store.

Terry Lee, 74, of Eatontown, died on Wednesday, February 7. Terry was born in Jersey City and attended Snyder High School, and later graduated from New Jersey City University. She lived in Clark, Edison, Boynton Beach, FL, and settled in Eatontown. Terry taught at Martin Luther King Elementary and John Adams Middle School. She had a love of teaching, but a foremost love of her students. Terry also had a love of sports, the NY Mets, the NY Jets, JPS Hawks Football. She enjoyed going to the racetrack and walking on the boardwalk in Belmar. Terry loved visiting California with her family and friends. Her most favorite vacations with her family and friends were in Las Vegas.

Terry is predeceased by her parents Ruth and Seymour Schultz, sister-in-law Eileen Gargiulo and her husband Tony, and nephew Scott Wilson.

Surviving is her lifelong best friend and husband John R. “Jack”. Also surviving are her sister Karen Wilson and husband Jerry, sisters-in-law Bernice Otlowski and husband Lee, Maryann Hansen and husband George along with nieces and nephews Keith & Sylvine Wilson, Kathleen & Brian Schlesinger, Leeann & Chris Murray, Tony & Rosa Gargiulo, John & Tamara Gargiulo, Michael & Linda Hansen, Maryelee & Alex Alvarez, Eric Otlowski, Joseph, Anthony and Nick Aurigemma and Kristen & Mark Sweet.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 14 from 10 am – 1pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. A funeral home service will be offered at 1pm. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.

Kathleen May Douglas 90, of Barnegat passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Kathleen was born in Jamaica, W.I. and immigrated to the United States in 1967.

She was predeceased by her husband Delroy. Sr., her sons Delroy Jr. and Elroy, her sisters Olga Tucker and Merle Gilzine, her brothers Early and Donald Morrison, and her grandson Errol Meekins.

Kathleen is survived by sisters Ethel Morrison-Stewart, and Marjorie Bryan-Leach (Pat). She is also survived by her brother Frederick Lynch, her daughters Sonia (Marge), Vinnetie (Peaches) Meekins, Lorna Morrison and Donna (Marie) Watson, her 26 grandchildren: Jerrone Meekins Jr., Natasha Bevans, Marcia Meekins, Michael, Marsha, Alan Meekins, Tarik Morrison, Eric Meekins, Rachel Morrison, Shariah Enzor, Aaron Meekins, Leah Meekins-Brown, Ivory Meekins, Jeffier Friday Jr., Sharae Bey, Patricia Bey, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph, Benjamin, Rebecca, Rachel Douglas, Sarah, Leah Douglas, and Ruth. She is also survived by 55 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her dear friend of more than 60 years Joyce Watson.

Kathleen had the biggest heart known to all her close friends and family. She accumulated a fortune in real estate, most of which she gifted during her lifetime, often saying “you can’t take it with you”. She loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024 from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 11 am at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolences by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Joseph F. Damiano, Sr., 83, of Ocean Township, NJ, passed away on February 12, 2024. He was born in Montclair, NJ on March 29, 1940. Joseph, known fondly as “Boy Boy,” had a deep love for boats, race cars, and the Daytona 500. He cherished his home in Florida and enjoyed spending time with his family. Joseph honorably served in the United States Coast Guard.

Joseph was the original owner of Damiano’s Auto Body and a self-employed contractor. He took great pride in his work and was well-respected in his field.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Pamela Damiano, and their children: Joseph and Annette Damiano, Jr.; Cynthia and James Pemberton; Catherine Damiano and Wayne Baldachino; Paul Damiano; and Daniel and Tracey Damiano. Grandchildren: Gary, Brian, Joseph, Samantha, Christian, Brandon, Lyla, Kylee, Nicholas, and Kyle. Great grandchildren: River, Reign, Leo, Ella, Madelyn, and Avery. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Genevive and Anthony Damiano, his daughter-in-law Michele Damiano, and his grandson James E. Pemberton, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ. The funeral service will take place at 12:00 pm at the same location. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, located at 115 Wall Street, West Long Branch.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Web: http://www.stjude.org/ or American Heart Association / American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692 Web: http://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give in Joseph’s memory.

The Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph F. Damiano, Sr., please visit our floral store.

Norma Torres was born Norma Iris Cintron Rivera on April 23rd, 1950 in the small mountainous town of Comerio, Puerto Rico in the section of El Barrio El Cielito. Raised by her mother, Maria Rivera Ortiz, along with her brother Leonardo “Papo” Cintron Rivera and sister, Ana Merida Cintron Rivera. Norma moved from Puerto Rico to New Jersey, along with her oldest son, Julio Angel Torres, and lived with her husband Angel Julio Torres in Long Branch in the late 70’s and had their second child, Alberto Carlos Torres. Norma was a staple in the Hispanic Community of Long Branch as she was an active member of St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, the only Spanish speaking church in town, for over 30 years. She worked at the Day Care center that was ran by the church in the “Baby Room” as she oversaw the care of many our community’s newborn and smaller children, building lifelong friendships and bonds with many other Hispanic immigrants moving into Long Branch for a better life. Norma spent many years caring for her second born son, Alberto, and husband, Angel, as both battled a long and grueling fight with cancer. While her son recovered from bone cancer as a child, her husband was losing his battle with colon cancer, and passed away on March 18, 1999. Norma was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the year 2001, and has spent the past 20 plus years battling its affects on a daily basis. Norma also worked with the Long Branch Public Schools as a teacher’s aide at JMF Early Childhood Learning Center for many years before being forced to retire due to the progression of the Parkinson’s. Norma moved back to her hometown of Comerio, PR in 2005 to live out her retired years. Unfortunately, as her disease progressed, she moved back to New Jersey in 2015 to allow her family to take care of her, as she had once did for them.

Norma passed away from complications of Parkinson’s and Dementia on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024. She is survived by her two children, Julio & Alberto, along with her 2 step daughters, Wanda Rivera & Thania Villarosa, and step son Angel Julio Torres, Jr. along with her siblings, Leonardo “Papo” Cintron Rivera, Ana Merida Cintron Rivera, half sister Nellie Cintron, dozens of nieces & nephews and grand nieces & grand nephews and countless friends who all loved and admired Norma tremendously. She will be sorely missed as her guiding light and selfless love will be joined with her late husband Angel and God himself.

For messages of condolence, or to share a favorite memory of Terry, please visit her page of tribute at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Lorraine Barone-Casteel, 88, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 11, at The Cabana at Jensen Dunes, Jensen Beach, FL. She was employed at Steinbach Distribution Center for many years. She was a long-time parishioner at St. Dorthea’s Roman Catholic Church, Eatontown, NJ. She was born in Newark, NJ, and resided in Eatontown for 66 years before moving to Manchester, NJ, Toms River, NJ and finally to Florida.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Barone, her loving husband Franklin aka Jim, and 2 grandsons, George and Leo Cohen, in-laws, Maryann Barone and Anthony “Nino” Fontana. Surviving are her children, Denise and Ralph Garcia of Las Vegas, NV, Marie and Mike Barilla of Ocean Breeze, FL, Michele and Rick Young-Cohen of Manchester, TN, Jeanine and Pat McGovern of Palm City, FL, Her siblings, Dolores Fontana and John Barone.15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Marie Casteel, please visit Damiano’s floral store.

Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Monday, February 19 at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dorothea Church, Eatontown, Tuesday at 12 pm. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Kevin G. Price, 64, of Keyport, died on Monday, February 5.

Kevin was born in Red Bank to the late Emily and William H. Price in 1959. He was raised in Union Beach and graduated from Keyport High School in 1978. Kevin began working from an early age and developed a passion for cars. He owned Kevin’s Auto Repair in Keyport for over 38 years.

Kevin’s passion was working and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed attending NASCAR races, being out on his boat, and dining out. Kevin was the life of the party wherever he went and was always making new friends.

He is predeceased by his parents.

Surviving are his children Austin Price and his wife Shannon Kramer of Jackson, Rikki Price of Hazlet, and Emma Price and her husband Joshua Bauza of Jackson, his companion Lisa Snyder and her children Christiana, Amanda, and Zachary, his brother Larry Price and his companion Linda Duncan, grandchildren Amelia Rose, Gary Cooper, Wyatt “Big W”, Paxton, and his grand-dog Savage McGee.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Kevin’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his name be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org)

For messages of condolence, or to share a favorite memory of Kevin, please visit his page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com

Samuel ‘Sam’ Scerbo, 90, born January 8, 1934 in Jersey City, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Sam devoted his life to his family, friends, his local community and the education field where he made a career as a teacher. He loved people and was the happiest when he was with family and friends.

Sam graduated Snyder High School in Jersey City, earned his undergraduate degree from Seton Hall University and his graduate degree from Jersey City State College.

His passion for helping kids led him to pursue a career in teaching. He began to teach in Jersey City at Lincoln High School. Upon moving out of Jersey City and down the shore to Oceanport, N.J. over 50 years ago, he got a job in Neptune at the Junior High School. He ultimately ended up teaching at Shore Regional High School for many years until his retirement in 1994. Sam loved his students wherever he taught and took great pride in hearing how so many of them loved and admired him back. During his teaching career, Sam also had a love for coaching sports, such as basketball, golf and swimming. In addition, while at Shore Regional, he ran the Key Club and received the Teacher of the Year award.

Aside from teaching, Sam also worked for over 50 years at Monmouth Park Racetrack as a teller during the summer live meet (while teaching) and ultimately, worked year-round during simulcasting after his retirement from teaching. He established many long-lasting and close friendships from his time at Monmouth Park that he treasured throughout his life.

The community of Oceanport was very important to Sam. He participated in volunteer programs, coached youth baseball for many years and was part of a small group that set-up and ran the Oceanport Youth Basketball program. His time as a coach of kids were some of the best memories he had.

A smile was brought to Sam’s face when visiting with his children and grandchildren, playing golf, doing crossword puzzles, watching sports and talking about his time teaching.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Constantina Scerbo, and his siblings, his brother Anthony Scerbo and his sister, Phyllis (Scerbo) Lagrotteria.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Barbara, his daughter, Mary Scerbo Shea (Robert), and his sons Christopher and Michael (Jami). He is also survived by his greatest gift, his adored and loved grandchildren, for which he was very proud: Kelli Wolansky (Harrison), Gabriella Scerbo, Michael Scerbo Jr. and Lucas Scerbo. He also leaves behind many loved and cherished nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Sam’s name to either the Oceanport Volunteer First Aid & Rescue Squad or the Oceanport PBA #364. For condolences, please visit Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home at www.wbhfh.com.

Brenda Beatrice Bouldin, also known as Brenda Johnson, passed away on February 10, 2024, at the age of 84 in Neptune, New Jersey. She was born on March 11, 1939, in Long Branch, to Edward and Viola Johnson, Sr. Brenda was a loving and caring person who always put her family first. She was a single parent who worked hard to provide for her children and was adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Brenda had a lively and fun-loving personality. She enjoyed hosting and entertaining friends and family, and her infectious laughter was always present. Brenda had a unique way of speaking, often using phrases like “Ain’t it Terrible” and “Sweetie,” which would keep everyone laughing. She loved dining out, attending events with food and entertainment, and spending time with her Senior’s Group at the Long Branch Senior Center. Brenda was known for being a “super Shopper” and could be found in Fine Fare and Shoprite several days a week. She cherished her garden and took great care of her flowers, always ensuring their protection.

In addition to being a dedicated mother and grandmother, Brenda had a successful career. She worked as a Psychiatric Nurse at Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital in Marlboro for 13 years. Brenda also worked as a laborer at Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Company in Long Branch for 2 years. She served as a Matron in the Long Branch School District for 10 years and worked as a Mutual Teller at Monmouth Park Race Track, under the New Jersey Racing Commission, for an impressive 42 years. Brenda retired at the age of 82, having dedicated her life to her work.

Brenda worshiped at Second Baptist Church in Long Branchfor 80 years. She actively participated in church activities, serving as a Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher, and former Usher. Brenda was also a member of the Long Branch Senior Center and volunteered with A.S.T.E.P. and the Bread Ministry at Second Baptist Church for many years. She was a proud Democrat Woman and actively involved in local politics in Long Branch, Monmouth County.

In her free time, Brenda enjoyed shopping, dining out, site seeing, and spending quality time with her family and friends. She had a generous heart and dedicated her time to volunteering with various organizations, including A.S.T.E.P. and the Bread Ministry.

Brenda Beatrice Bouldin will be deeply missed by her surviving family, including her children William “Billy” Bouldin, Sheri Bouldin, Craig Newman, and daughter-in-law Taneesha Newman. She is also survived by her grandchildren Fakhir Lamberson, Richard Bouldin III, Trey Smith, Isys Harrison, Yazmeen Newman, Amari Menter, Summer Rodgers, Jordan Newman, and great-grandson Aiden Lamberson. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Viola Johnson, Sr., her brother Edward Johnson, Jr., her son Richard “Ricky” Bouldin II, and her cousin/sister Audrey W. Clark.

Visitation will be held on at the Second Baptist Church, 93 Liberty Street in Long Brach on February 17, 2024 until the time of the funeral service honoring her life at 11:00am. Interment will follow at White Ridge Cemetery in Eatontown with a repast to follow at Second Baptist Church, Long Branch. Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch is assisting with the arrangements.

Brenda’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved her, and her legacy of love, laughter, and dedication will always be remembered. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brenda Bouldin, please visit Damiano floral store.

Beloved for her grace and kindness, Monica Ryan, 84, died at her home in Colts Neck with her family by her side, after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Monica was a loving partner and closest friend to her husband of fifty-eight years, John L. Ryan, and beloved mother to their three daughters. They were the light of her life and each gave her much happiness.

Monica was a student of art history and loved art-inspired travel with her husband, a warm circle of friends and her brother, William J. Chiego, retired director of the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio.

After raising her daughters, she joined John in breeding thoroughbreds at their farm in Colts Neck and their Long Lane Farm produced occasional winners at Monmouth Park and Laurel.

Born Monica Anne Chiego in Newark, NJ, in 1939, the future Mrs. Ryan was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William J. Chiego. She was a graduate of Star of the Sea Academy in Long Branch and Holy Family College in Philadelphia.

Monica is survived by her husband, John L. Ryan; her three daughters, Andrea Ryan, Maria Zdroik and Victoria Brioc; three cherished grandchildren Wade, Clayton and Courtney Zdroik; and her brother William J. Chiego and his wife, Elizabeth.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

For messages of condolence, or to share a favorite memory of Monica, please visit her page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com

Frances Barbara (Muzzi) Lucia, affectionately known as Chickie, passed away on January 30, 2024, at the age of 91 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Born on April 27, 1932, in Long Branch, New Jersey, she was a warm, funny, and stubborn individual who always put others before herself.

Frances was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, and sister. Her selflessness and generosity were unparalleled, and she constantly prioritized the needs of her loved ones. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Helen Lucia, her grandson Matthew Dorey, her granddaughter Christina Dorey-Ciceron, her great-grandchildren Cassidy and Carter Ciceron, and Emma Dorey, as well as her extended family and friends.

She graduated from Long Branch High School and went on to work as a secretary at Holy Trinity Church for 10 years. Additionally, she served as a school crossing guard in Long Branch for a decade. Her dedication and hard work left a lasting impact on those she encountered throughout her career.

Outside of her professional life, Frances found joy in various hobbies such as reading, crocheting, and cooking. These activities allowed her to express her creativity and passion for learning.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in Chickie’s memory to a charity of your choice.

Please join us in honoring and remembering Frances Barbara Lucia, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her unwavering love and selflessness will forever be cherished in the hearts of those who knew her.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frances Barbara Lucia, please visit our floral store.

Lucia Rivera, born Lucia Pagan on August 19th 1956, in Puerto Rico, passed away on January 31, 2024, at the age of 67 in Long Branch, NJ. She was a beloved wife, friend, and mother, leaving behind a legacy of love and compassion.

As a wife, Lucia exemplified love and dedication, creating a safe and nurturing haven for her relationship with her spouse, Gregorio Rivera. Their love knew no bounds, and Lucia’s unwavering support and presence brought solace and strength to her partner throughout life’s ups and downs.

Lucia’s unconditional love extended to her grandchildren, Aliyah, Jaycob, Gabriella, and Giovanni, who held a special place in her heart. She cherished these precious bonds and took pride in being their biggest cheerleader. Lucia’s open arms and loving smile were always ready to embrace and support her grandchildren.

As a friend, Lucia was a beacon of light and warmth. She possessed a genuine interest in others and had an empathetic nature, making her a true confidante. Lucia’s friendships were built on trust, loyalty, and a deep understanding of the importance of nurturing and cherishing those connections.

Above all, Lucia’s role as a mother was marked by selflessness and unconditional love. She embraced the joys and challenges of motherhood with grace and humility, always putting the needs and happiness of her daughters, Evy and Vanessa, above all else. Lucia’s unwavering dedication and sacrifices ensured that her daughters had a strong foundation of love, guidance, and support throughout their lives.

Lucia will be deeply missed by her surviving family members, including her spouse, Gregorio Rivera, her daughters Evy Rivera and Vanessa Cardenas, her sons-in-law Vasco Rodrigues and Eddie Cardenas, her grandchildren Aliyah, Jaycob, Gabriella, and Giovanni, as well as her many sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Catalina and Domingo Pagan.

Lucia found solace in her faith and was a member of St. Aedan’s Church in Jersey City, NJ, where she worshiped and found strength. Additionally, she had a deep love for praying, finding peace and comfort in her spiritual practice.

Lucia Rivera’s kindness, warmth, and nurturing nature touched the lives of those around her in immeasurable ways. Her legacy as a loving wife, friend, and mother will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her. The memories and impressions she left behind will be treasured for a lifetime.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lucia Rivera, please visit Damiano floral store.

David H. Osborn Jr., 88, a long-time resident of Wayside who moved to Lanoka Harbor four years ago, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Dave was the son of David H. and Lillie I. (Freeman) Osborn.

He grew up in Wayside working on the family’s farm which delivered milk to the area. They also raised and sold pork and poultry as well as fruits, vegetables, butter and honey at the farm stand on Hope Road, for many years.

When not working on the family farm, Dave helped other farmers in the area when needed. He also helped build homes in Oakhurst and Wanamassa, caught and sold bait & clams in the Shark River area and set pins at the Wayside bowling alley.

He worked with family and friends for many years, catering clambakes up and down the Jersey shore.

He loved baseball and was a star pitcher for the Oakhurst VFW as well as Asbury Park High School, where he graduated from in 1953.

Dave retired as Lieutenant from the Ocean Township Police Department in 1982 and went on to work at Mid Atlantic Lobster in Neptune, was a house detective at Freehold Raceway and also worked at Gaitway Farm in Manalapan.

He owned and operated his own tree removal and well drilling/pump repair business for more than 40 years.

Never afraid of hard work, Dave was a role model for many and was known for his generosity and willingness to lend a hand when called on.

Dave was predeceased by his wife, Helene (Donder), in 2017.

He is survived and deeply missed by his children, David H. III & Maureen Osborn of Leonardo; Richard & Debbie Osborn of W. Long Branch; Kerri Osborn of W. Long Branch; William & Colleen Osborn of Long Valley; Eileen & Richard Hogan of Lanoka Harbor; and Patricia Osborn of Hudson, FL; ten grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary A. Siver of Marlboro.

Arrangements will be private.

Dorothy M. Britt of Neptune, NJ passed away on Friday, February 2, 2024 surrounded by her loved ones at Hackensack Meridian Health in Old Bridge, NJ. She was born in Lake Providence, Louisiana to the late James Morehouse and Lillie Robinson Whaley.

She was preceded in death by her beloved sister Ida Logan and her two brothers Roosevelt and Joseph Robinson.

She is survived by her husband Curtis Britt and children, Felicia Britt (Maurice), Earnest Dade (Shermayne), and Dwayne Britt (Fran), her grandchildren Davon Dade, De’Ja Moorman (Louis), Dy’Sheria Dade, Matthew Morris, and Me’Kai Morris, great-grandchildren Zy’Coree Griffin-Dade, Peyton Dade-Epps, Kayden Moorman, and Kamari Moorman. A host of nieces and nephews and special nieces, Wanda Howard, Pamela Howard, and Chanel Ellison as well as her great-great nephew Jayson “Ninny” Fitzgerald, and her special son in law Sean Jones.

I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. (Philippians 4:13)

At the request of the family funeral services are private

Rosaria “Sally” Tomo Matthes was born on June 26, 1925 in Union City, New Jersey and passed away on February 4, 2024 at the age of 98. She was predeceased by her husband, Matthew Tomo, Sr. She was the beloved mother of twins, Lucille Severino and the late Matthew Tomo, Jr. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Susan Tomo.

Sally was a sewing machine operator and later in life she became a pharmacy technician. She always enjoyed working and worked until the age of 82. She was a past member of the Rosary Society and bell ringers at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church. She knitted hats for the neonatal unit and for cancer patients.

Sally enjoyed being a member of the Deal Casino Beach Club. She loved sitting on the pool deck and talking to her summer friends. Sally traveled the world and her most notable trips were to Australia, Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

Sally loved being “Nana” to her four grandsons and their wives. They are Scott and Nina Severino, Matt and Shannon Tomo, Jeffrey Severino and Marc and Linda Tomo. Her greatest love was reserved for her seven great-grandchildren. She was blessed with one great-granddaughter, Amelia Severino and six great-grandsons, Rotimi Esiso, Andy and Alfonso Severino, Lucky and Gunner Tomo and Jake Tomo.

Her cooking and presence will be missed at our family Christmas Eve fish dinner. We will toast her with her favorite cocktail, a Rob Roy up with a twist.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to both Imperial Rehab Center and Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ for their compassion and dedication in caring for Rosaria during her brief illness.