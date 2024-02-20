Local Obituaries

Robert (Bob) Apicelli, 75 of Oceanport, passed away peacefully at Monmouth Medical Center on February 14, 2024, surrounded by his two loving daughters, Caren and Robyn.

Bob enjoyed thoroughbred horse racing and spent many a summer afternoon at Monmouth Park Racetrack. In fact, after his retirement from teaching he worked selling programs, at Monmouth Park where he became friends with many of the regular customers. Bob was a diehard Yankee and NY Giants fan, never missing a televised game.

Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife Carole (Cioci), his newborn daughter Anita, his parents Alfred and Dorthy (Annarella), his infant sister Joann and his brother, Vincent.

Bob will sorely be missed by his beloved daughters Caren (Shaun) Carney and Robyn (Jose) Delgado, and his six beloved grandchildren: Ryan, Emma, Ryleigh Careny, Sebastian, Isabella and Carole Delgado; his “favorite” sister-in-law Jetta Cioci and several other loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 from 4-7 pm. Funeral Wednesday, 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at the Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch, NJ.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Mya Lin Terry Foundation,1637 Finderne Street, Oakhurst NJ 07755 at https://www.themyalinterryfoundation.org/

Annora Rogers, 86 of Ocean, died Peacefully in her sleep on Saturday February 17th.

She was born and raised in Jersey City. Annora graduated from St. Dominics Academy. She then went on to graduate from Farleigh Dickinson University. She moved to Wood Ridge, NJ in the early 50’s with her family and several years later she was introduced to Charley Rogers by her brother Tom. They married in July of 1959 and in 1960 her son Charles was born and 5 years later twins Colan and Colin were born. She worked for a number of years at the Port Authority NY/NJ and later in her career worked as an accountant at several organizations and educational institutions including Fairleigh Dickinson University and Fordham University. When Charley passed away in 2005, she made the decision to follow a dream they both had to move closer to the Jersey Shore and in 2006 she moved to a new home in Ocean and made many new friends.

Annora and her husband Charley Rogers loved to travel. They made many trips to Ireland as well as traveling all over Europe. They also enjoyed visiting Hawaii and returning to Spring Lake, where she had spent her summers as a young girl, always enjoying the ocean and always wanting to return. Annora loved to play Bridge and Canasta along with watching Fox News, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune. Annora was a fan of all Irish music and especially enjoyed the Irish Step Dancers. She was a parishioner of St. Anselm’s RC Church, Wayside.

Her husband Charles Rogers, Jr. died in 2005.

Surviving are her three sons and daughters-in-law, Charles, III and his wife Alice, New Milford, Colin and his wife Heather, Hoboken and Colan and his wife Beth, Tinton Falls; 8 grandchildren Meaghan and her husband Kevin, Kristen and her husband Connor, Caroline and her fiancé Chris, Emily, Liam, Erin, Connor, and Ava; 2 great grandchildren, Clare, and Madelyn.

Visitation, Friday, February 23rd, 4 to 8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, February 24th, 9 am at the Church of St. Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ.

In lieu of customary remembrances Annora’s family asks with gratitude contributions in her name be made to The Fulfill Food Bank, 3300, NJ-66, Neptune, NJ 07753

Roland Pierre Goldberg, 66, of Farmingdale,, passed away on February 16, 2024, after a short valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by his family and best friend at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York.

Roland was born in Neptune, on September 9, 1957. He was raised in West Long Branch, where he attended Frank Antonides School, and graduated from Shore Regional High School. He moved to Ocean Township where he met his beloved wife, Angela. They lived there for several years before settling in Farmingdale, NJ for the last 21 years. Roland was a hard and dedicated worker and took great pride in his life-long career in the building products industry, where he made many long term friendships, and was well regarded and respected for his great wealth of knowledge and expertise in the industry. He was currently working as a salesperson at Marvic Supply/SRS Distribution in Blackwood, NJ. Earlier in his career, he worked for many years as a Territory Manager at GAF, where he was top in sales and won many awards including the President’s Club award multiple times.

Roland was known for his easy-going, fun-loving, loyal, kind, and generous ways. He was funny, mischievous, and had an adventurous spirit. He adored his family and friends, cherished the outdoors, and was beloved by all who knew him. He loved spending as much time as he could with his children and was a very involved Dad. He was often seen at Kristi’s dance recitals and horse shows, and at Danny’s baseball games and camping with his Boy Scout troop when the kids were younger. He was always available to lend a hand with family and friends, and very giving of his time if anyone needed help. He also loved the NY Giants. His hobbies included camping, fishing, hunting, boating, golfing, snorkeling, and sitting around the bonfire. He was an all-around outdoorsman who enjoyed taking family trips, watching old movies and making his famous hot sauce.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Angela, his loving daughter Kristi Meibauer and her fiancée Justin Krass, his loving son Daniel, his brother Bill Goldberg and wife Judy, his sister Yvonne O’Shea, his mother-in-law Jean Bates, his sister-in-law Pam LaBell and partner Dr. Joseph Calabro, his brother-in-law Shawn Bates and wife Dana, his nephews Billy and his wife Hannah, and Jason Goldberg, his niece Jennifer O’Shea, his great nieces and nephew Chloe O’Shea, and Wylie and Isla Goldberg, his best friend Tony Ferrugia, as well as many other nieces and nephews, and several other family members and friends. Roland was preceded in death by his father, Peter Goldberg, his mother, Elise Craft (Graye), his father-in-law Donald Bates, his brother-in-law Jeremiah O’Shea, and brother-in-law Jim LaBell.

Visitation for Roland will be held at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ on Thursday, February 22, 2024, from 4 – 8pm. Funeral services will be on Friday at 9:30 am at the funeral home with the service to begin at 10am followed by interment at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt. 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan NJ 08736 Web: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html

Roland Goldberg will be deeply missed by all of his family, friends, and all who knew him. He was certainly one of a kind, and his memory will live on in the many stories that his family and friends share. May he rest in peace.

Brian Paul Mikulyak, 68, of Stirling, NJ, passed away on February 19, 2024. He was born on December 3, 1955, in Summit, New Jersey.

Brian was known for his kind, friendly, prayerful, creative, and musical nature. He was very proud of his children. He had a passion for graphic design and was a talented individual in his field.

He is survived by his children: son Joel Mikulyak and his wife Elisabeth, daughter Katie Rubiani and her husband Jose Rubiani, as well as his grandchildren Axel and Hugo Rubiani. Brian is also survived by his brothers: Howard and his wife Sue Mikulyak, and Robert and his wife Patrice Mikulyak. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Michael and Irma Blanche Mikulyak. Brian also maintained a close relationship with his former spouse and mother of his children, Christie Mikulyak.

Brian attended Watchung Hills Regional High School and later pursued higher education at La Roche University. In his free time, he loved playing the guitar and participating in music of all kinds, including prayer groups and worship bands. He also enjoyed photography, cars (especially Volkswagens), model trains, and fishing.

A Memorial and Celebration of Life service will be held at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch on Monday, February 26, from 5 pm until the time of the service at 7:30 pm.

Brian’s impact on those around him and his creative spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Manoj Kumar Prasad, 56, of Freehold, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 surrounded by his family.

Manoj was born and raised in India where he worked as an attorney. He and his wife, Jyothsna moved to New Jersey where they started their own business and raised their two daughters. He was always the life of the party and had a love for connecting with every person he came across. He was the most loving and supportive husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He loved to travel, eat good food, drink great wines, and spend time with his family, including his dog Pepper.

Manoj is survived by his wife Jyothsna; his daughters Anisha and Priyanka; and many loving family members.

We would be honored if you would donate to the National Brain Tumor Society in remembrance of Manoj at https://braintumor.org/.

A visitation will be held, Saturday, February 17th from 12:00-1:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel, Nj 07733. A service will be offered at the funeral home at 1:00 PM. The cremation will be private.

Patricia J. Zotz McElwain, 72, of Red Bank, NJ, passed away on February 8th, 2024, in her home, surrounded by her three children, after a courageous and private year & a half-long battle with head and neck cancer. Patricia grew up in North Jersey with her five siblings (Martha, John, Linda, James, and Anne). She attended Monmouth College where she met her husband, Bruce McElwain, and later became a teacher with the Howell Township, NJ, School District until retirement. They raised their three children, Kiera, Erin, and Ryan, in Little Silver, NJ, but she moved to Red Bank in 2002.

Patricia was predeceased by her brother John, mother Frances, and father John. She is survived by her three children, Kiera (Danon), Erin (Daniel), and Ryan (Joanne), as well as her beloved grandchildren, Bryan, Adrian, Charlotte, Eleanor, Augusta, and Baby McElwain (due May 2024).

Patricia had a passion for the outdoors, rock climbing, hiking, and being with friends and family. She SHINED as Grammy, was always “there,” and as a result, she is missed beyond measure. Her life will be celebrated in Spring 2024 at her house in Red Bank.

In Loving Memory of Lynn Van Atta Ward, Ocean Township, February 2024.

With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing Lynn Van Atta Ward, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, dedicated nurse, and cherished friend. She departed from this world on February 17th, leaving behind a legacy of love, compassion, and resilience that will forever endure in the hearts of all who knew her.

Born on October 2nd, 1944, Lynn lived a life marked by unwavering determination and boundless kindness. She exemplified the true essence of strength and perseverance, working tirelessly to pursue her dreams while single-handedly raising three children. Despite the challenges she faced, her indomitable spirit never wavered, serving as an inspiration to all who had the privilege of crossing paths with her.

Lynn pursued her passion for nursing with fervor and dedication. She worked diligently to earn her degree, becoming a registered nurse, and devoted herself wholeheartedly to caring for others. Her compassion knew no bounds, and she touched the lives of countless patients with her healing touch and comforting presence. Through her selfless acts of kindness, she brought light and hope to those in need, leaving an indelible mark on the lives she touched.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Lynn was a beacon of positivity and joy to her vast circle of friends and family. Preceded in death by her Mother Teresa Daley Van Atta , her Father Charles Van Atta. Lynn is survived by her three loving children Douglas Ward, Jeffrey Ward and Beth Hawes, her son / daughters in law Wendy, Jeff, and Diana and her beloved sisters Theresa Freeman and Jane Sette. Lynn was also survived by her seven grandchildren who she adored beyond words, Madyson, Jack, Hayden, MacKenzie, Skylar, Grant and Griffin, her beautiful great-grandson Landen as well as her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her dedication to her profession and her family, Lynn had a deep passion for travel. She embarked on many adventures, exploring the world with a sense of wonder and curiosity that never waned. Whether she was traversing distant lands or simply enjoying the beauty of nature, she found joy in every moment and instilled in her loved ones a sense of wonder and appreciation for the world around them.

Lynn will be deeply missed by all who know her, but her memory will live on in the countless lives she touched and the hearts she forever changed. Though she may no longer walk beside us, her spirit will continue to guide us, reminding us to embrace each day with love, kindness, and unwavering optimism.

May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

She will be forever in our hearts.