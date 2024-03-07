Pallone Applauds Rutgers Cancer Institute’s Redesignation as a Comprehensive Cancer Center

Federal Funding will Support Hundreds of Jobs on the Cutting Edge of Cancer Research and Treatment

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ—Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today hailed the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey (CINJ)’s redesignated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a Comprehensive Cancer Center. Pallone led a letter with members of New Jersey’s Congressional Delegation to the National Cancer Institute in support of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey’s application for redesignation. The Center is expected to receive $17.5 million in federal funding over the next 5 years, including $3.5 million in Fiscal Year 2024.

The NCI Cancer Centers Program was created as part of the National Cancer Act of 1971 and is a critical component of the nation’s cancer research efforts. As one of 72 NCI-Designated Cancer Centers nationwide and the only one in New Jersey, CINJ plays a vital role in advancing cancer prevention, research, and treatment in the state and across the country.

“Our country depends on the world-class research and treatment scientists are doing right here in New Jersey, which is why I worked hard to ensure the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey was officially redesignated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center. As the only NCI-Designated Cancer Center in New Jersey, the Rutgers Cancer Institute is essential to the health of the people of our state and the advancement of cancer research nationally,” Pallone said. “Thanks to this important redesignation, the Center will receive millions of dollars in federal funding to ensure Rutgers remains a national leader in cancer research and can develop new tools to better prevent, diagnose, and treat this terrible disease. In Congress, I will continue to be a vocal supporter of the federal research funding that is critical to the Cancer Institute of New Jersey’s mission.”

Originally recognized as an NCI-Designated cancer center in 1997, the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey is a national leader in cancer research and clinical care. Together with RWJBarnabas Health, which is New Jersey’s largest health care system, CINJ provides patients with access to the latest medicines and technology, including the most advanced clinical trials, precision medicine and immunotherapy. In the most recent fiscal year, CINJ received more than $27 million in federal funding, which directly supported more than 1,100 jobs.

