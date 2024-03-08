Local Obituaries

Michael J. Donohoe, 55 a lifelong resident of West Long Branch, died at Monmouth Medical Center on Saturday, March 2nd.

Mike started his own trivia team called the Isotopes and they would compete at any local restaurant that had a trivia contest. He enjoyed creating a new family trivia game every year for the Donohoe family Christmas Eve get-together. He was an avid fan of the New York Jets, the New Jersey Devil’s and the New York Yankees. A fan of Netflix, Mike’s favorite show was I think you should leave. He loved going to movie theatre and was a fan of the Oscar’s every year, his favorite movies were Pulp Fiction and Shawshank Redemption, The Big Labowski and One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. Mike enjoyed creating his own playlists for family get-togethers, his favorite band was Steely Dan.

Mike was pre-deceased by his parents, Jane and Michael Donohoe.

Surviving is his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Amy Donohoe, Oceanport; his uncle, Anthony Donohoe; his aunts and uncle, Carmela Locicero and Maureen and Michael Altenau; his niece and nephews, Jack, Jimmy and Caroline.

Friends are invited to attend a gathering on Friday, March 8th from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. In lieu of customary remembrances contributions in Mike’s honor may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, www.monmouthcountyspca.org.

Edward J. Centanni, a man of many talents and passions, passed away on February 29, 2024, at the age of 97 in Red Bank, New Jersey. Born on January 28, 1927, in Newark, New Jersey, Edward was a beloved husband, uncle, dedicated architect, and a faithful parishioner.

Edward proudly served in the Army as part of the Post WWII Occupation Forces. After his military service, he pursued a successful career as an architect in the family business, Centanni Architects Newark, NJ. He was a graduate of Central High School and furthered his education at Pratt Institute in NY and Columbia University in NY.

A man of many interests, Edward was known for his artistic talent, intelligence, and love for food. He was a self-taught organist, a skilled watercolor artist, and enjoyed crafting intricate Christmas train layouts. He always enjoyed spending time with his extended family.

Edward was a devoted parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at Saint Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Caldwell, NJ, for 42 years, and later attended Holy Innocents Church in Neptune, NJ.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Edith Centanni, and many nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Concetta Centanni, and his siblings, James (Rose) Centanni, Ralph (Rachel) Centanni, Frances (William) Castelluccio, Angela Marie (Louis) Guida, Gloria (William) Mainenti.

Services for Edward will be held at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ, with a viewing from 9:30-11:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town NE 68010 (boystown.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (stjude.org) in memory of Edward Centanni. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Adrienne Bedell, 94, of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 27th.

Born in Long Branch, Adrienne lived most of her adult life in Oceanport.

Adrienne attended Red Bank Catholic, and the yearly musicals were the highlight of her high-school years. She had a beautiful voice and, inevitably, was given the lead role.

She was proud of her 30-year career in the Personnel Department at Fort Monmouth. She helped countless people in Monmouth County start a career in the federal government.

Adrienne had a lot of interests, including reading. She loved nothing more than discussing books with family and friends.

She was also a member of the Port-au-Peck Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for which she helped raise money to support the fire fighters. This also entailed marching in many a parade in Atlantic City!

A devout Catholic, Adrienne was a lifelong parishioner of St. Dorothea’s in Eatontown. Her strong faith provided strength and comfort during difficult times. Known as “the religious lady” in Atria Assisted Living, she continued to demonstrate her faith in her later years by leading the rosary every Saturday morning.

Starting as a teenager and lasting for at least 40 years, Adrienne played the organ and sang at Sunday Mass, funerals, and weddings at St. Dorothea’s.

Central to Adrienne’s life was her family. She deeply loved and cherished all of them – especially her three grandsons and her 9-month-old great-grandson.

Adrienne was predeceased by her husband James; her son, James (Jay); her brother, Arthur (Buddy) Crochet; her sister-in-law, Sally Crochet; and her nephew, Joseph Crochet.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law Suzanne and Timothy Frey; her son and daughter-in-law John and Marguerite Bedell; her grandchildren Michael J. Boyle, III and his wife Suzanne Lisle, Patrick J. Boyle and his wife Ashley; James A. Bedell; and her great-grandson Callan James Boyle.

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 15th, 1:30 pm at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.

Mary Jane Duffy, 86, of Tinton Falls passed away on Tuesday, February 27th.

Mary Jane was born and raised in Staten Island, NY. Mary Jane met her adoring husband, Joseph while working as a traveling Nurse in Puerto Rico. Mary Jane had a passion for traveling and caring for others. Mary Jane and Joe resided and raised their family in Wantagh, Long Island. Mary Jane resided in Tinton Falls, NJ for the past 10 years.

Mary Jane was a Registered Nurse at Belaire Nursing Home for many years before her retirement. She loved hosting holidays with her family, a good game of bingo or episode of Law and Order.

Mary Jane is predeceased by her husband Joseph, Sr. and son Joseph, Jr.

Surviving are her children Daniel (Danna) Duffy and Eileen (Kevin) and her grandchildren Margaret, Calvin & Marilyn and her devoted nieces, nephews and friends. Mary Jane had a special place in her heart for her “Fur” Grandchildren, Emalina & Patsy.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5 th, 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude donations in Mary Jane's memory be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org .

James J. Harmer, 94, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

He was born in Philadelphia and lived in Long Branch before moving to Oakhurst 65 years ago.

He was a member of the Long Branch Lions Club and RC Flying Club. He was a communicant of St Jerome Roman Catholic Church in West Long Branch and delivered Meals On Wheels in Oakhurst.

He was a technical writer at Fort Monmouth from 1966 until retiring in 1998 and then became a consultant. He served the US Air Force from 1949-1954.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Frances Harmer; son, Stephen and his wife Karen Harmer and 4 brothers, John, Joseph, Frank and Phillip Harmer and 2 sisters, Sr. Catherine Harmer and Mary Harmer.

Surviving is his wife of 67 years, Virginia, “Jean” Grande Harmer; daughter, Lauren Ruthrauff and her husband, William; three grandchildren, Alicia Ruthrauff, Alexander Ruthrauff and his fiancé, Carol and Stephanie Farthing and three great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 2-5 pm Sunday at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday at St. Jerome Church in West Long Branch. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Fulfil in Neptune.

Barbara A. Jelagin, 83, of Holmdel, passed away Thursday at Bayshore Medical Center.

Barbara was born in Elizabeth, NJ and raised in Clark, NJ. She graduated from Benedictine Academy High School, then furthered her studies at Newark State College and later in life earned her master’s degree from Keane College. Barbara was a teacher at Raritan High School for her entire career where she taught US History and was the moderator for the Mock Trial Team. She was married to the love of her life, Viktor, for 58 years whom she loved to travel to Europe with and she was a member of the German Club in Clark.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents Walter and Helen Zliceski; and her brother Donald Zliceski.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband Viktor; her son Andrew V. Jelagin and his wife Lori; her brother Walter Zliceski and his wife Marietta; her nieces Corinne, Holly, Jenny, and Cassie; and her granddaughter Allison, Emma, and Claire.

Visitation will be Friday, March 8th from 2:00-6:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel, NJ., 07733. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 9th at 10:30 AM at St. Benedicts Roman Catholic Church, 165 Bethany Rd, Holmdel. Burial will follow at St. Gabriels Cemetery.

Gabriella Bogdan McArthur, 69, of Ocean, NJ passed away on March 2, 2024 at Monmouth Medical Center.

Gabriella was born in Budapest, Hungary on March 11, 1954 to Piroska Bacsi and Gabor Bogdan. Coming to the United States in 1956 and being raised in Maplewood, NJ. Graduating from Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ in 1972. Gabriella pursued a lifetime career as a travel agent and made sure she saw the world while doing so. Gabriella loved living by the ocean and being able to smell the fresh salty air. Often driving down to the ocean to just look out into the horizon.

Survived by her only child, Michele, son-in-law, Ivan, step-sister, Mary, step-brother, David, two nephews, Harry Webb and Ethan Nagy and her beloved kitties, Casey and Ginger.

Gabriella is predeceased by her husband, Wayne; mother, Piroska; father, Gabor; step-father, Jeno.

Gabriella is finally pain free and is enjoying this next part of life with her heavenly family.

Joe DiMaggio Kennedy aka “Gene” was born on December 17, 1948, in Sardinia, SC to the late Hartman and Janie Kennedy. He was the youngest of 14 children. He attended the Clarendon County School System and was a star basketball player at Walker Gamble High School where he graduated. Joe relocated to New Jersey in the late 1960’s and was drafted into the US Army in 1968. He served in Korea for 2 years as a cook and went on to play basketball for the US Army.

Joe was released from the US Army in 1970 and worked in various departments on Fort Monmouth, NJ. He later worked construction and became a member of Local 343. Joe is also a life member of the VFW Post 1333 of Neptune. Joe was known for his dapper style, his endless hat and boot collection and his love for cooking, grilling, dogs and fishing. He was known on Sewall Ave as Mr. Gene and/or Poppa Joe to everyone for over 50 years. He was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan and a rare specimen that danced with wolves.

He was predeceased by his parents, 3 brothers (Hartman Jr, Abraham, and King,) 7 sisters, (Virginia, Leona, Ola, Rena, Beshield, Roberta, and Wilbur) son-in-law Tyrone (Lord Ice) Smith and life long partner Jacquelyn Mosley.

He leaves behind a legacy of (6) children, Denise Smith, Lakisha Kennedy (Shadow), Felicia Kennedy (Earnest), Joseph Williams, Jovon Williams, and Travis Kennedy (Jalicia) and bonus son Tyhir James; (9) devoted grandchildren, Marvin, Essence, Imani, Zachary, Amaz, Kyree, Zakya, Madisen, & Rose; (1) adoring great grandchild, Kylie; (1) sister, Marjorie Blanding of CT and sister-in-law Deborah Durham of NJ; (2) brothers, Thomas Kennedy of NJ and James Kennedy of SC; (2) faithful nieces Rosa Nichols (MA) and Kendra Durham, NJ; Loyal friends Frank, Willie, Richard and Lattimore and a host of other family and friends.

Joe “Gene” Kennedy was loved and respected by all who knew him.

Robert F. Scally, 82, a lifelong resident of Allenhurst, passed into eternal life on Friday, March 1, 2024, at home with his loving family by his side.

Bob was born in Long Branch, NJ on April 24, 1941. He was a 1960 graduate of Asbury Park High School, and a 1965 graduate of Monmouth University. He honorably served in the 50th Armored Division of the New Jersey National Guard from 1965 to 1971.

A daily communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church in Deal, he was an altar server there, a role he cherished as an honor and blessing. Since 1952, Bob was a member of Allenhurst Beach Club, always enjoying his summers there, and also served on the Allenhurst Planning Board after his retirement. Often called an “unofficial historian” of the town, he loved Allenhurst with all his heart, and often reveled in many stories of the town in its heyday, always with a kind word of support along the way.

During his real estate career in Manhattan, Bob was an Assistant Vice President of Rockefeller Management Corporation, where he worked for 22 years as a renting agent, negotiating leases for Rockefeller Center’s many tenants. Prior to that, he worked in the Real Estate and Mortgage Loan Department of Chase Manhattan Bank, and also as a real estate salesman in Manhattan’s financial district, with Charles F. Noyes Company and Ely-Cruickshank Company, Inc.

With his beloved Donna by his side, he enjoyed several trips both stateside and abroad, and the happiest day of both of their lives was their wedding on August 5, 2005, a truly joyous and memorable occasion.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Marie Scally, and his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Jack Lumley.

He is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Donna Baldino Scally, Allenhurst; his cousin Kimberly Parent, her husband Gary and daughter Amy, all of Oceanport; his blessed caregiver Nana Anderson; his circle of lifelong friends; and his beloved Bichon, Timothy, always enjoying walks with him in Allenhurst’s Park.

Visitation will be at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township on Friday, March 8, 2024 from 2 to 5pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, at 10:30 am at St Mary of the Assumption RC Church, 46 Richmond Avenue in Deal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, New York, NY, and Interfaith Neighbors, Asbury Park, NJ.

Our beloved mother Elizabeth Ann Kaeflein Wilderotter, 92, a long time resident of Ocean Township, passed away peacefully at her home on February 28, 2024, surrounded by family.

Betty was born and raised in Union, NJ, the second eldest of four daughters, of first generation German parents Joseph and Frieda Kaeflein.

She would meet the “Love of her Life” Phil Wilderotter, as a 13 year old teenager in 1945. They would be inseparable for the rest of their lives. After an 8 year romantic courtship;they were married on December 27th, 1952. They would be married for over 70 years and raise five children. Their lives together were that of a storybook couple who did everything together as a family. From summers at the family Bungalow in Point Pleasant, to the beach club at Takanassee, and beaches of Ocean Grove; Phil, Betty and the boys spent countless days enjoying the simple pleasures of a family.

Betty and Phil had a strong and powerful faith in the Catholic Religion. The family were longtime parishioners of Holy Spirit Church in Asbury Park and later Saint Mary’s in Deal.

Betty believed that being a wife and mother were the most meaningful and rewarding roles of her life. Her selflessness, always putting the needs of others before her own, would define her character. She would stress the importance of faith, love, and family to 3 generations of Wilderotters.

After raising her 5 boys, Betty went to work for 15 years for the Township of Ocean as the secretary to the Town Clerk, lifetime friend, Ginger Bergeron.

After retiring, Phil and Betty would work at their son, Larry’s Bagel stores, enjoy their 12 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren, and travel to “See the World”.

Betty also volunteered at the Township of Ocean Historical Museum, where she enjoyed the Lady Quilters. Betty loved living in the Township of Ocean for over 65 years.

In the last years of Betty’s life, Phil would become ill. Betty would devote herself solely to his care until his death on November 4, 2023.

Betty would say that she was put on this planet to share her love with friends and family, because without giving love you cannot experience getting love in return.

Betty is predeceased in death by her husband Phil Wilderotter, her sister Helen Truesdale and her infant son David. Surviving are her sisters Joan Nagel and RoseMarie Schneider; her five sons and their families, Philip James Wilderotter 4th (Jay) and his wife Maggie, Steven, Tom and his wife Maureen, Jeff and his wife Caroline, and Larry and his wife Maryann; also her 12 grandchildren; Chris, Danny, Jessie, Eric, Keri, Michelle, Leah, Myah, Sarah, John, Sandy and Summer, and 7 great grandchildren; Connor, Emma, James, Katherine, Alex, Max, and Henry.

The Family is planning a celebration of life Mass for Betty and Phil in the late spring. Services will be at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church at 46 Richmond Ave Deal, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ocean Township Historical Museum at 703 Deal Rd Ocean, NJ 07712

Arrangements by Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home; 236 Monmouth Road Oakhurst, NJ 07755

To share a favorite story or send a message of condolence to the family, please visit Betty's tribute page at www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Chinonyerem “Zymeer” Osuji was born on October 10, 1995, in Long Branch, NJ. He was raised by his mother, Tamla “Tammy” Reevey along with his brothers and sister. He was called home to rest in God’s loving arms on January 31, 2024, after a long illness.

From his early school years, Zymeer demonstrated excellence in the classroom and on the basketball court. While his siblings studied hard, he would excel with little effort. He attended Monmouth Regional High School where he was a member of the varsity basketball team. Zymeer loved sports and playing video games. He enjoyed playing Call of Duty, Madden and NBA 2K for hours on end. His favorite sports teams included: The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and The Dallas Cowboys. He loved to laugh and joke with his close friends and family. He had a smile and aura that would light up a room instantly when he entered. As he grew older, he found a love for music, so much that he learned to write and create his own.

Zymeer is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Francis Jones.

He is survived by his mother Tamla “Tammy” Reevey, stepfather Olusola “Steve” Bolajoko, Godmother Sylvia “Lei” Reevey, brothers Lateef Reevey, Shaquan Hadad and Thaddeus Reevey; sister Ty’mirrah Brown; Godbrother Elijah Shuler; maternal grandmother Priscilla Reevey; maternal grandfather Thaddeus Patterson (Janair); aunts, uncles, two nephews, three nieces, and a host of relatives and friends.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ayana Renee Morris, affectionately known as “Yani” to all who knew her. She was born into this world on July 16, 1982, and departed this world on February 22, 2024.

Yani was a miracle and God’s gift to us all. She was not expected to survive the first 30 minutes after she was born, yet she lived for forty-one years. She was a real trooper and an absolute inspiration to us all. Yani was and continues to be an angel of God bringing joy to all those who were fortunate enough to have known her and is cherished by her family.

She had the most beautiful, glowing, and contagious smile that always lit up the room and she would laugh so hard any time she heard her favorite two songs “Three Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed” and “Old MacDonald Had a Farm.” She loved her nicknames “Yanskowski”(compliments of her Aunt Jackie) and “Yani cakes.” Most of all Yani was a great source of comfort and joy to her mother everyday of her precious life. As we mourn the loss of Yani, we also celebrate her amazing life. Her loving memory and spirit will continue to live on through all the lives she touched, and she will remain in our hearts forever.

Yani is predeceased by her grandfather, Joseph W. Morris Jr, her grandmothers, Mary Morris and Pearl Cook.

She is survived by her loving, exceptional, and devoted mother, Jodi E. Jordan, and her loving father, Terence C. Jordan of New Britain, CT; her brothers Bryan A. Morris Sr. and sister-in-law Aldrena R. Morris of Deltona FL; and Craig L. Jordan of New Britain, CT; sister Cathryn T. Jordan of Brooklyn, NY, and stepbrother, Terence Jordan of NJ. She was also survived by her loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, and many cousins.

Vincent P. Biancamano, Sr., 89 of West Long Branch, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Neptune, NJ. Vincent was born in Red Bank, NJ to the late Anthony and Carmella (Abbatemarco) Biancamano. He proudly served in the U.S. Airforce from 1952 – 1956 and went on to graduate from Rutgers University School of Pharmacy in 1960. Vincent enjoyed wine making, wood work and ocean cruises. He also enjoyed walking, was a member of the Princeton Area Walkers and most of all enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Vincent was predeceased by his wife, Elaine and all of his loving siblings. He is survived by his son, Vincent P. Biancamano, Jr. and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. James R.C. Church in Red Bank, NJ.

Please visit Vincent's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com

