Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27th, 2:00 – 4:00 pm and 7:00 – 9:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch.

Funeral services for Michael Chioffi will be on Thursday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. St. Michael’s RC Church on Ocean Ave in Long Branch.

Ocean Ave, between Brighton and South Lake will be closed at 9am until around 11am.

Michael was a New York City Firefighter. Leave a message of condolence at Woolley Funeral Home