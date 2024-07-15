DHS Acts on Congressman Pallone’s Call to Combat Forced Labor in Chinese Seafood Imports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. praised the Department of Homeland Security’s announcement that it will enhance scrutiny of seafood from China to combat forced labor and human rights abuses involving Uyghur and other persecuted groups in the Xinjiang region.

Congressman Pallone, who called for this action last year, emphasized the importance of expanding and improving traceability measures for seafood supply chains to protect consumers and domestic fishermen. “This is a significant step toward ensuring that our seafood supply is free from the taint of forced labor,” said Pallone. “I commend the Administration for heeding my call and taking strong action against China’s exploitative practices, supporting measures that uphold human rights and fair trade practices.”

On December 4, 2023, Congressman Pallone called on U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to strengthen the screening of seafood imports from China to ensure compliance with trade, safety, and labor standards. He expressed concerns about illegal labor practices, including the use of forced labor by Uyghur workers in the Xinjiang region, and the impact on American seafood industries and consumers.

In response, Acting Commissioner Troy A. Miller confirmed CBP’s commitment to enforcing laws against forced labor and ensuring imported seafood complies with U.S. standards. CBP is actively investigating the seafood industry and has already stopped over 6,300 shipments valued at over $2.2 billion since June 2022, in alignment with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and other relevant laws.

The DHS decision follows extensive reports of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and forced labor in the Chinese seafood industry. With today’s announcement, seafood processors and importers will be required to better document their supply chains, ensuring compliance with the UFLPA and other protective measures.