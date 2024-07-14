2025 Season Auditions for New Jersey Repertory Company

Auditions will be held on Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6 for the 2025 season by appointment only. No walk-ins please. Auditions will be held at New Jersey Repertory Company’s West End Arts Center, 132 West End Avenue, Long Branch, New Jersey. Free parking and entrance to the building is in the parking lot off of Sairs Avenue. For audition appointment or questions email: njrep@njrep.org or call on Monday, July 29 from noon to 3:00 PM: 732-229-3166 . For the audition please prepare 2 contemporary, contrasting monologues (one comedic, one dramatic) totaling no more than 3 minutes. Singers should prepare a comic song and ballad – audition cut (specifics in the listing for How My Grandparents Fell in Love). In addition, each person auditioning should bring 3 pictures with Resumes attached. Personnel expected to attend: SuzAnne Barabas (Artistic Director); Evan Bergan (Associate Artistic Director); Joel Stone (Literary Manager); Cary Gitter (Playwright); Neil Berg (Composer); Dee Dee Irwin (Managing Director)

Below is the list of plays with cast breakdowns. Dates are still being determined.

THE DROP-OFF a world premiere by James Anthony Tyler

Director: Joe Cacaci

January 9 – February 2, 2025

SYNOPSIS:

The funny, heartfelt, and poignant story of a mother and daughter trying to overcome the challenges of aging and the mistakes of the past. At Deer Lakes Assisted Living Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, Allain drops off her mother, Delphina, who has the beginning stages of dementia. When Delphina refuses to stay at the facility, memories of loss, dreams broken, and an impending eviction come to the surface in a way that may break this mother and daughter bond forever.

CAST BREAKDOWN:

DELPHINA (70’s) a feisty, no nonsense, headstrong, proud, elegant woman.

ALLAIN (40’s) Delphina’s daughter, overwhelmed by money problems due to her gambling addiction, desperate – torn between her responsibly to her mother and her untenable financial situation.

CRYSTAL (70’s) a long-time resident of Deer Lake Assisted Living. Funny, a busybody who knows everything about everyone.

MIMI (20’s-30’s) A nurses aid – Compassionate, patient and likable.

All are African American

CASANOVA AT TWILIGHT a world premiere by Richard Vetere

Director: Evan Bergman

Dates: TBA

SYNOPSIS:

Rachel is a widow who has embraced her situation and spends most of her time in her garden. The only chaos in her life is her debonair next-door neighbor, a retired professor of literature, Walter Parnell. Walter, in the twilight of his years, has always been a Casanova and has repeatedly proclaimed his love for Rachel. Rachel, on the other hand, has no interest in his romantic intentions, that is, until her younger friend Stacey gives into Walter’s charms.

CAST BREAKDOWN:

WALTER PARNELL (70’s) is a man of irresistible charm and wit. He is also handsome, well-groomed and has a pleasant intelligence, and has bedded most of the widows in Westchester County.

RACHEL DAVIS (Late 60’s) A pretty woman, a retired literature professor and once the Chair of her Department. She has sharp, intelligent eyes, a practical nature and is not afraid to take responsibility. She has been a widow for six years.

STACEY BARBER (50’s) A very attractive woman, she has piercing eyes and wears her hair long and streaked proudly with grey. Having grown up in the late 60’s, she is open-minded to any experience and at her core, she has a good nature.

CAN’T RUN CAN’T DANCE a world premiere by Gregg Henry

Director: Lisa James

Dates: TBA

SYNOPSIS:

Squeak, Ingrid, Ray, and Ronnie, four small time grifters, meet at an isolated cabin in Washington State to pull off a heist that has all the earmarks of a disaster about to happen.

CAST BREAKDOWN:

SQUEAK (Late 20-Early 30’s) She is smallish, looks younger than her years. Obsessive, annoying, loyal, probably a genius, but talks too much so folks tend to tune out.

INGRID (Late 20-30’s) Tough. Strong. She has been around the block but owns it.

RONNIE (30’s-40’s) Ingrid’s boyfriend and Ray’s older brother. Not the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree.

RAY (20’s-40’s) Ronnie’s younger brother. Smart, steely, geeky could explode at a second’s notice.

MAKE BELIEVE a world premiere by John Biguenet

Director: SuzAnne Barabas

Dates: TBA

SYNOPSIS:

In 1935 Los Angeles, a gossip columnist has published rumors that Bailey Hunter, a Depression-era matinee idol is a homosexual. To combat the negative press and save his career, Bailey’s press agent concocts a scheme to have him caught in bed with a

woman. The press agent has hired a prostitute, Eleanor, to play her. Waiting for a reporter and a photographer to burst into their hotel room to capture their feigned illicit romance, Bailey and Eleanor begin to reveal more and more about themselves as they undress little by little. Can the actor’s faith in the imagined and the prostitute’s hard-earned realism be reconciled before “the door bursts open and everything goes to hell”?

CAST BREAKDOWN:

BAILEY (Late 20s, early 30s) Matinee idol handsome. Polite, gentlemanly, shy underneath, a bit naive. Takes his acting seriously. Should be able to sing both poorly and then well the first four verses of Irving Berlin’s “What’ll I Do?”

ELEANOR (Late 20s, early 30s) Attractive, smart, tough but still open, seemingly unsentimental but sympathetic when justified. Doesn’t try to disguise her New Jersey accent.

HOW MY GRANDPARENTS FELL IN LOVE a world premiere musical by Cary Gitter and Neil Berg

Director: TBA

Dates: TBA

SYNOPSIS:

Rovno, Poland. 1933. Charlie, a Jewish immigrant with a romantic streak, returns to the old country from America and meets the strong-minded Chava in a hat shop. As their unlikely relationship blooms, the political situation in Europe darkens. Inspired by the true story of the playwright’s grandparents, this new musical is a heartfelt exploration of love, family, and Jewish identity.

CAST BREAKDOWN:

CHAVA (Early/mid-20s) A Polish Jew. Smart, strong-willed, independent, with a wry sense of humor.

Vocal Requirements: Belt with a high mix (in other words, can do belting and has a soprano range). Hopefully has a bit of rich darkness to their voice.

CHARLIE (Late 20s/early 30s) A Polish Jew who immigrated to America a decade ago. A dreamer. Charmingly awkward.

Vocal Requirements: Baritone with a tenor extension. Hopefully has a voice with lushness and character.

Theatre’s statement : Age is not as important as the spirit of the actor. We are looking for actors who embody the sense of youth or age needed for each role. Open to AEA, EMC and non union actors. We promote inclusion in casting in regard to ethnicity, age, race, gender identity, LGBTQIA+, people with disability and all are encouraged to audition for all of the plays.

Plays and dates subject to change.