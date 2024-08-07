Local Obituaries

Herbert A. Van Note, Jr., 91, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully Friday, August 2nd.

Herb was born in Long Branch and raised in West Long Branch. He graduated from Long Branch High School, Class of 1951 and married his high school girlfriend, Gloria Dennis.

After high school, Herb entered the U.S. Navy and upon his discharge, he joined the West Long Branch Police Department. He retired as Captain in 1982.

Herb was a member of the Long Branch Old Guard. He was also a member of Old First United Methodist Church and the Red Bank Chapter of Barbershops.

Herb was predeceased by his wife, Gloria, his son Herb III and his daughter Beth Ann.

Surviving is his daughter Kathleen; his daughter-in-law Leslie Van Note; five nephews; one niece; his granddaughters Chelsea & Leanna and his great-grandchildren Ethan, Ben, Lucia, Oliver & Madelyn.

Herb’s family wishes to thank Tony Millelo, his nephew Jody Midgley and Millie Ricci.

Visitation Wednesday, August 7th 2:00-4:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 8th 10:00 am at St. James Episcopal Church, 300 Broadway, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery, West Long Branch.

Jacqueline C. Mazza (née Ceppaluni), age 86, passed away on July 29, 2024. Born on March 24, 1938, in Long Branch, NJ, and was a lifelong resident of the area.

Jacqueline graduated from Long Branch High School in 1955 and continued her education at Trenton State College. She dedicated many years of service as a secretary for the Readiness Command at Fort Monmouth, where she was well-respected by her colleagues for her professionalism and warmth.

She was a talented ceramics artist and an avid reader, passions that brought great joy throughout her life.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Mazza, and grandsons, Freddy Lazzati and Michael Mazza. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Diane and Ron Kirk of Oceanport, and Donald and Dara Mazza of Oakhurst as well as her grandchildren Laura Widdis (Charlie), Katy Kirk, Michelle Carden (James), James Kirk (fiance Molly Lucas), Freddy’s wife Amy, and great grandchildren Luna Lazzati, Michael Widdis, and Olivia Widdis.

Visitation was held on Sunday, August 4, 2024, from the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue Long Branch, NJ from 1- 4 pm. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 5 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rescue Ridge, PO Box 223, Spring Lake NJ 07762 or through the web by visiting https://rescueridge.com/in-memory-of/.

The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. Jacqueline’s life will be honored in a manner befitting her impact and cherished memories. Her kindness and spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Jacquelyn Elizabeth Strasser (Selah), 68, passed away on July 22, 2024, in Red Bank, New Jersey. She was born on March 16, 1956, in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Jacky grew up in Red Bank, NJ and moved to Eatontown, NJ in 1980, where she became a dedicated member of the Eatontown community. Her career was marked by her commitment to caring for others. Joining the Eatontown First Aid Squad and serving as captain in 1993 and 1999, then becoming a Special One Police dispatcher for the Eatontown Police Department, at the same time working at Monmouth Park race track as an EMT then after an early retirement from the police Department becoming EMS coordinator for Monmouth Park. Jacky was a cherished member of her community, she had an infectious personality that touched the hearts of every person she knew.

Jacky enjoyed her retirement traveling, spending time with her family, and crafting. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandson Christopher, crafting, baking and just hanging out.

She was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, sister and aunt. A loving friend to all that knew her, she will always be remembered for her strong spirit and her huge capacity for kindness.

Jacky is remembered by her husband Gary Strasser, her daughter Sarah Kohler and her sons Robert Strasser and Ryan Strasser. She was a cherished mother-in-law to Christopher Kohler and Jennifer Strasser, a proud grandmother to Christopher Jr., Katelyn and Karly, a loving sister to George Selah Jr. and Ardeth Oettinger, sister-in-law Anne Selah and a wonderful aunt and cousin to many.

Jacky was predeceased by her parents George Washington Selah Sr. and Patricia Selah, her brothers Frank Selah and Thomas Selah and her sister Viola Urban.

All services will be private. The family invites you to make a donation in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Web: http://www.stjude.org/, a foundation she was passionate about. The family also invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above

