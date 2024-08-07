Local Obituaries

Herbert A. Van Note, Jr., 91, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully Friday, August 2nd.
Herb was born in Long Branch and raised in West Long Branch. He graduated from Long Branch High School, Class of 1951 and married his high school girlfriend, Gloria Dennis.
After high school, Herb entered the U.S. Navy and upon his discharge, he joined the West Long Branch Police Department. He retired as Captain in 1982.
Herb was a member of the Long Branch Old Guard. He was also a member of Old First United Methodist Church and the Red Bank Chapter of Barbershops.
Herb was predeceased by his wife, Gloria, his son Herb III and his daughter Beth Ann.
Surviving is his daughter Kathleen; his daughter-in-law Leslie Van Note; five nephews; one niece; his granddaughters Chelsea & Leanna and his great-grandchildren Ethan, Ben, Lucia, Oliver & Madelyn.
Herb’s family wishes to thank Tony Millelo, his nephew Jody Midgley and Millie Ricci.
Visitation Wednesday, August 7th 2:00-4:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 8th 10:00 am at St. James Episcopal Church, 300 Broadway, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery, West Long Branch.
Jacqueline C. Mazza (née Ceppaluni), age 86, passed away on July 29, 2024. Born on March 24, 1938, in Long Branch, NJ, and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Jacqueline graduated from Long Branch High School in 1955 and continued her education at Trenton State College. She dedicated many years of service as a secretary for the Readiness Command at Fort Monmouth, where she was well-respected by her colleagues for her professionalism and warmth.
She was a talented ceramics artist and an avid reader, passions that brought great joy throughout her life.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Mazza, and grandsons, Freddy Lazzati and Michael Mazza. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Diane and Ron Kirk of Oceanport, and Donald and Dara Mazza of Oakhurst as well as her grandchildren Laura Widdis (Charlie), Katy Kirk, Michelle Carden (James), James Kirk (fiance Molly Lucas), Freddy’s wife Amy, and great grandchildren Luna Lazzati, Michael Widdis, and Olivia Widdis.
Visitation was held on Sunday, August 4, 2024, from the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue Long Branch, NJ from 1- 4 pm. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 5 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rescue Ridge, PO Box 223, Spring Lake NJ 07762 or through the web by visiting https://rescueridge.com/in-memory-of/.
The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. Jacqueline's life will be honored in a manner befitting her impact and cherished memories. Her kindness and spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Jacquelyn Elizabeth Strasser (Selah), 68, passed away on July 22, 2024, in Red Bank, New Jersey. She was born on March 16, 1956, in Long Branch, New Jersey.
Jacky grew up in Red Bank, NJ and moved to Eatontown, NJ in 1980, where she became a dedicated member of the Eatontown community. Her career was marked by her commitment to caring for others. Joining the Eatontown First Aid Squad and serving as captain in 1993 and 1999, then becoming a Special One Police dispatcher for the Eatontown Police Department, at the same time working at Monmouth Park race track as an EMT then after an early retirement from the police Department becoming EMS coordinator for Monmouth Park. Jacky was a cherished member of her community, she had an infectious personality that touched the hearts of every person she knew.
Jacky enjoyed her retirement traveling, spending time with her family, and crafting. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandson Christopher, crafting, baking and just hanging out.
She was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, sister and aunt. A loving friend to all that knew her, she will always be remembered for her strong spirit and her huge capacity for kindness.
Jacky is remembered by her husband Gary Strasser, her daughter Sarah Kohler and her sons Robert Strasser and Ryan Strasser. She was a cherished mother-in-law to Christopher Kohler and Jennifer Strasser, a proud grandmother to Christopher Jr., Katelyn and Karly, a loving sister to George Selah Jr. and Ardeth Oettinger, sister-in-law Anne Selah and a wonderful aunt and cousin to many.
Jacky was predeceased by her parents George Washington Selah Sr. and Patricia Selah, her brothers Frank Selah and Thomas Selah and her sister Viola Urban.
All services will be private. The family invites you to make a donation in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Web: http://www.stjude.org/, a foundation she was passionate about.
Donald K. Simonds, age 85, of Harmony, NJ, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, August 1st, 2024.
Donald was born on March 7th, 1939 in Roseland, New Jersey. He graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in 1957 and enjoyed a successful 42-year career, managing production for paint and resin manufacturers at plants in Newark, NJ, Louisville, KY, and Belvidere, NJ.
Donald is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Lynda Simonds (née Vaughn), his two children Kenneth (Sheila) Simonds of Pen Argyl, PA, and Karen (Michael) Beson of Ocean Twp, NJ; his 6 grandchildren, Melissa (Travis) Shoemaker, Kenny (Ashley) Simonds Jr., Sydney (Jacob) Bishop, Sam Beson, Evan Beson, and Noah Beson; and his 7 great-grandchildren, Savanah, Chase, Bentley, Savanah, Aydriana, Linda, and Ellis. He is predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Helen Simonds, stepmother Zeida Simonds, and his siblings, Barry and Joyce Simonds.
Donald was known to many as a somewhat reserved and introspective person – his high school yearbook described him as, “A man who keeps his thoughts to himself”, but those who knew him well know that he carried with him a wealth of knowledge and wisdom that he was always willing to share. He spent a great deal of his life outdoors, with a great appreciation and understanding for nature. Specifically, he had a lifelong fascination with moths and butterflies which led him across the world where he collected a plethora of unique and beautiful specimens. After years traversing the globe, collecting butterflies in the tropical forests of countries like Ecuador, Panama, Malaysia, and Vietnam, Donald’s collection and encyclopedic knowledge made him more than just an amateur in the field of Lepidoptery.
This impressive collection was on display in his basement for many years, to the great enjoyment of his family and friends who essentially had private access to a butterfly museum. Recognizing the value and importance of the work he had done, Donald proudly donated his collection to the Entomology Departments at Rutgers University and Florida University. Donald’s entomological work will be a large part of his legacy, having made a contribution to our understanding of the natural world.
When he wasn’t in the jungle, like Indiana Jones with a butterfly net, he traveled all over the world with the love of his life, Lynda, and spent time with his children and grandchildren. He was a caring, thoughtful, and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a great sense of humor, had a rolodex of catchphrases for seemingly every moment, and coincidentally, Donald could do a spot-on Donald Duck impression. Donald could often be found behind the wheel of a Honda Pilot, where his reputation for impeccably safe and responsible driving was apparent. Donald always did things by the book and with great precision – and was great at communicating and teaching those around him.
A private memorial service will be held in the near future for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Jersey Audubon Society: https://community.njaudubon.org/page.aspx?pid=359
Donald lived a long and rewarding life – and he will always be remembered for his compassion, thoughtfulness, his heart, and his wisdom. His curiosity and lifelong love for learning are an inspiration to those he touched during his life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Estelle Louise Pingitore (née Leonetti), affectionately known as Stella, passed away on August 4, 2024, at the age of 86. She was born on February 17, 1938, in Long Branch, NJ. Stella’s vibrant spirit and loving nature touched all who knew her.
Stella’s career was deeply rooted in caring for others. She started as a lunchroom and playground monitor at Frank Antonides in West Long Branch, NJ, and later became a cherished caretaker of infant children at the Little School in Long Branch, NJ. Her warm smile and gentle demeanor brightened the lives of countless children throughout her years of service.
Known for her iconic pink attire and equally colorful personality, Stella was a beloved figure in her community. She was an avid visitor to Atlantic City, where she enjoyed playing the slots at Bally’s and was renowned as a “scratch-off queen.” Her award-winning stuffing was a highlight at family gatherings, much like her presence, which was always marked by kindness and warmth.
Stella is survived by her loving family, including her three sons, Joey (Lorraine), Johnny (Lynn), and Antony; three grandchildren, Jessica (Brendan), Joey Jr. (Erica), and Lauren; and four great-grandchildren, Adeline, James, Mackenzie, and Kora. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Louise DeSantis, and her long-term companion, George.
Her family extends heartfelt gratitude to her caretaker, Maame, whose dedication and friendship over the past three years were invaluable.
Stella’s life and legacy will be celebrated and remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
A Memorial gathering will be held on Friday, August 9 from 4 pm until the time of the service at 6:30 pm at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch.
Ronald Trout, 66, of Long Branch, NJ passed away on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024 surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with heart disease. Ronald was born on January 13, 1958 at Fort Monmouth and grew up in Long Branch, NJ. After graduating from Devry University, Ron spent time in Florida before moving back to Monmouth County, NJ to start a family. He dedicated himself to MCI WorldCom and CommVault, and took much pride in being “Long Branch Strong”, being a father, and being a little league coach, as many still refer to him as “Coach Ron.”
He is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Trout, his Father, Ah Moa Liu, his nephew, Robert Trout, and his brothers-in-law, Dell Molloy and Angelo Romano. He is survived by his mother, Betty Liu, his children, Justin (Lucienne) Trout and Travis Trout, his siblings, Scott (Debbie) Trout, Debbie Molloy, Charles (Sandy) King, Wendy (Nick) Nelius, and Linda Trout and many nieces and nephews. Ron was also a loving grandfather to his three grandchildren, Derek, Jaxon and Skylar.
Those who knew Ronald knew his easy-going, passionate about life, peaceful nature with a light sense of humor. One of his hobbies was writing music and poetry, and he didn’t dwell on his health issues. Perhaps poetically, Ronald’s successful heart transplant was performed on February 14, 2019 and he was given another five years to enjoy time with his family and friends and care for his mother. He also gave hope to those waiting for the gift of life by sharing some thoughts expressed in his poems, including: “It’s best to laugh, but okay to cry” and “Chant, pray, sing the night away. Whatever helps you through to another day.”
A memorial service will be held for Ronald on Saturday, August 17th from 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. at Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ 07755.
Albert Charles Thacke, passed away peacefully and entered eternal life on July 29, 2024, with family by his side. Born in Red Bank and raised in Keansburg, he then spent his accomplished wonderful life in Tinton Falls with his wife and family since 1966.
An accomplished Master Plumber, HVAC, NYC Union Local 9 Plumbers Brooklyn, Al had followed in his father and grandfather’s footsteps. His grandfather, Joseph Edward Thacke, was a NYC Local 1 and then Local 2 Brooklyn when the Union split. All making family a proud family who took pride in their work.
Al loved to work and was always learning new skills. In the 1970’s, he packed everything up and drove his family with their dog and bird in the Airstream camper and worked in Texas as a welder on the oil refineries for a year. Pat and Al loved the house they had there with the beach, giving them many happy memories from that time.
Back in Jersey, Al started a business with his older brother Eddie, Bayshore Plumbing & Heating. Years later, he was the senior founding partner at East Coast Mechanical Contractors. When he partially retired, he started yet another company, Accurate Climate Technologies (ACT).
Al’s family always came first and road trips in the motorhome with his two sons and their families, was his pride and joy and favorite thing to do, listening to the Eagles and Jackson Browne, going down the highway.
Al enjoyed helping others and his close friends and family knew they could always count on him. He loved to fiddle around the house, plant flowers for his adoring wife and spend peaceful time with his motorhome. He enjoyed golfing and riding his motorcycle in his younger days and going to the boardwalk where he worked selling waffles and ice cream.
Al loved to travel with his wife Patty, and they were able to visit many places together and spent many happy times in their winter home in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Al is survived by Patty, his wife of 60 years, two sons, A. Scott Thacke and his wife Judith Schwartzman Thacke, Eric T. Thacke and his wife, Carol Manning Thacke, five grandchildren, Christopher Havens Thacke, Joanna Shay Thacke, Nicholas Charles Thacke, Jacob William Thacke and Samuel Isaac Thacke and many loving nieces and nephews. His older brother Joseph Edward Thacke, who he spoke with every day about everything. A true brotherly friendship which will be missed dearly by our Uncle Eddie. And cousin Donald Thacke, NYPD Ret., was a huge force in his life as well, as they talked all the time, a true friendship.
Al was predeceased in life by his parents, Joseph Benjamin Thacke and his mother, Helen Glossenger Thacke, and his two older sisters, Loretta Mallen and Joanne Scott.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2-4 PM on Saturday August 10 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, Tinton Falls, NJ.
Frank P. Sepulveres, 78, of Holmdel, NJ passed away peacefully Monday, July 29th.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Frank lived in Hampton, NJ before settling in Holmdel in 1991 where he and his wife Kathleen raised their family. He proudly served his country with honorable distinction in the U.S. Marine Corps. Frank began his career at AT&T at the age of 17. And it was there that he would later meet his wife, Kathleen. After 35 years with AT&T, he retired but continued working as a Project Manager for various telecom companies until his full retirement in 2021.
Frank was a do-it-yourself aficionado; he successfully built his deck, finished his basement, and remodeled his kitchen and bathrooms. There was rarely a home improvement or home maintenance task that he couldn’t accomplish with a quick trip to the hardware store. Frank was also famous for always lending a hand, his expertise, or a specialized tool to his friends and neighbors for their own projects. Known to his family and friends as “Farmer Frank”, he loved to tend to his vegetable garden and was always happy to share his surplus of tomatoes, green beans, beets, basil, and other vegetables. Skiing was a family activity with many memorable trips to Gore Mountain, Steamboat Springs, Park City and Aspen. Frank was steadfast in his patriotism, vacationing every summer in Avalon, NJ to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Surviving Frank are his wife Kathleen, his children Nicole & Paul (Sara), his brother Donato (Fran), his niece and nephew Jon-Paul (Kathleen) & Danielle, his sister-in-law Constance, his brother-in-law John (Marianne) and his nephews Joseph and Nicholas. Frank is predeceased by his parents, Paul & Mary, and his brother-in-law Richard.
He was a gentleman in the truest sense of the word and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 4th 1-5 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial Monday, August 5th 9:15 am at Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Entombment to follow in Holmdel Mausoleum.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, Frank's family asks with gratitude that donations be made in his memory to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org.