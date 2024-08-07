Sterns Trailer heading to the JSBL finales for the third consecutive year

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Sterns Trailer is heading back to the Jersey Shore Basketball League finals for a third consecutive year. They are the 2022 and 2023 league champs and will be playing Sea View Jeep on Tuesday, August 6, at Manasquan High School, hoping for a three-peat.

Monday night, August 5, Sterns Trailer the number two seed in the JSBL playoffs facing the sixth seed WCT Warriors. At one point in the game Sterns Trailer had a 21-point lead, but within the last few minutes of the game WCT pulled within five. However, the experience of the Sterns Trailer squad proved too much for the younger WCT Warriors, who lost 121-109.

Over the summer the roster for the Sterns Trailer squad has changed. A few of the players from Rutgers University were unable to finish the season as they had commitments at the University. One of the strongest players for Sterns Trailer, Rob Ukawuba, was involved in an accident and hasn’t been medically cleared to play.

Ron Pastore, general manager of the team, has put together a very talented and aggressive squad hoping to become the first team to win three consecutive titles since Jerry Lynch (who had five consecutive titles from 1969-to-1973).

Leading Sterns Trailer was David Coit, who has a total of 211 points this summer. He scored 36 in the win over WCT. Parker Dortch, who is one of the best overall players in the league, had 26 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals. Larry Smith, one of the most underrated players in the league, had 21 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Abdi Bashir Jr., had 36 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in the loss for WCT Warriors. Ryan Pettit finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and had four assists. He was also four for five from the three-point arch.

Only five teams, besides Jerry Lynch, have won back-to-back JSBL titles. Royal Manor in 1975 and 1976, Birch Hill in 1989 and 1990, Larson Ford in 1998 and 1999, Sea View Jeep in 2016 and 2017. Sterns Trailer has the 2022 and 2023 titles and hoping to make 2024 their third consecutive and fifth overall.

The 2024 finals will be on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Manasquan High School with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The game is free of charge.

