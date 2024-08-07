Sea View Jeep Running On All Cylinders

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

For a majority of the 56th season of the Jersey Shore Basketball League RKE Athletic have been the dominant team. They entered the 2024 season with one of the most talented teams and entered the playoffs as the undefeated top seed.

In the opening round of the playoffs RKE was put to the test by the newest team in the league, Intern Helpers. RKE squeaked out a 114-111 victory. That put them at 9-0 heading into the semifinals where they would face Sea View Jeep.

For 56 years all the JSBL teams have the same problems. Teams have very talented Division 1 collegiate players, professionals who play overseas or some that play here professionally. But the problem is that not all of them are on the floor together on the same night. Many have commitments with the universities or have to travel back overseas.

Sea View Jeep had that problem for most of the summer, however when the playoffs hit, they were stacked. Their most dangerous player and a fan favorite is Justin Robinson. He is the all-time leading scorer at Monmouth University, professional baller in Europe and JSBL record holder for averaging 48 points per-game. The most recent all-star from Monmouth University, Xander Rice, whose dad is the head coach at MU, is also playing for Sea View Jeep.

For the playoffs, Sea View also had 6’11” Chris Brady, 6’7” Elijah Barnes, 6’8” Max Mahoney, 6’6” Tyrone O’Garro, and a deadly outside shooter in 6’2” guard Roy Mabrey. It was the first time all summer that Sea View Jeep was running on all cylinders. In their opening playoff game, Sea View beat ACI/Robin’s Nest 96-85.

However, the day before the semifinals with RKE Athletic, Brady had to head back to Puerto Rico, where he plays professionally.

The gym was packed at Manasquan High School on August 5, to watch Sea View Jeep take on the undefeated and top ranked RKE Athletic.

It was one of the most exciting games of the summer. RKE jumped out to a 37-32 lead after the first 10 minutes of action. Sea View Jeep took command in the second quarter outscoring RKE 38-28 and taking a 70-75 lead into the halftime break. During that first half there were 11 lead changes and the game was tied nine times.

Robinson had 21 points in the first half and Rice added 18. Over on the RKE bench, Jack Collins had 15 points while teammates Sidney Brown and Ithiel Horton both had 12.

During the second half, it was a battle. RKE outscored Sea View Jeep 29-27 in the third quarter, and 29-28 in the fourth and final, but couldn’t get those last three points to win the game. Sea View Jeep took the 125-123 victory and handed RKE Athletic their first and only loss of 2024 and knocking them out of the playoffs.

Rice was high man for Sea View Jeep with 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Robinson was right on his heels with 28 points, five rebounds, 13 assists and two steals. Mabrey had 22 points, six rebounds and two assists. Max Mahoney and Tyrone O’Garro each ended with 17 points and Barnes scored 11.

For RKE Athletic, Sidney Brown and Ithiel Horton both had 26 points. Kyle Cardaci scored 25, Jack Collins had 19, Nick Davidson 11, AJ Sumbry 10 and Shack Scott scored six.

Sea View Jeep will face Sterns Trailer the defending back-to-back JSBL champions on Wednesday night, August 7, at 7:30 p.m. for the 2024 championship. Games are played at Manasquan HS and are free to the public.

