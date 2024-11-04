Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Orion :

Sandra :

Hi, I’m Sandra! I was a friendly, chatty stray who would love to be your friendly, chatty bestie.

I’m 1 year old and always in the mood for company! I love being petted but can get a little feisty and overstimulated at times. Playtime will be a major benefit for all my zoomies. I’ll do best in a home with a family who know their kitty etiquette and plan to spoil me rotten 😊.

I’m open to a feline friend to hang out with but won’t mind being your only pet. Save Sandra and Sandra will save you back!