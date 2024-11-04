Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Turning Point Restaurant fundraiser benefits LADACIN NetworkNovember 4, 2024
Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center Upcoming EventsNovember 4, 2024
Orion:
The stars are beginning to align for this sweet boy, Orion. He came to us wrapped in blood-soaked paper towels covering multiple painful bite wounds and horrible swelling. With the help of our amazing medical team, Orion is as happy as ever and just needs a family to call his own to make his wish come true. A thin 55lbs and still growing, Orion just needs love to make his personality shine. He’s a friendly 3-year-old Mixed Breed fella who seeks affection despite not having the best start of life. He is still learning what toys are at the moment, but the company of a familiar face is all this mister needs.
Sandra:
Hi, I’m Sandra! I was a friendly, chatty stray who would love to be your friendly, chatty bestie.
I’m 1 year old and always in the mood for company! I love being petted but can get a little feisty and overstimulated at times. Playtime will be a major benefit for all my zoomies. I’ll do best in a home with a family who know their kitty etiquette and plan to spoil me rotten 😊.
I’m open to a feline friend to hang out with but won’t mind being your only pet. Save Sandra and Sandra will save you back!