Turning Point Restaurant fundraiser benefits LADACIN Network

Wanamassa: The Turning Point Restaurants, known throughout New Jersey as a unique restaurant for their award-winning breakfast, brunch and lunch meals in a family-friendly atmosphere hosted a weekend fundraiser on October 5th and October 6th to benefit LADACIN Network.

The Turning Point locations in Brick, Long Branch, Little Silver, Holmdel, Manalapan, Ocean, Sea Girt, and two locations in Toms River hosted the “Eat, Drink and Be Caring…Serving the Mission of LADACIN Network” event. This year’s event raised over $31,222 in support of LADACIN Network’s educational, therapeutic, social, residential and support services for individuals with disabilities. Over $305,800 has been raised since the event began in 2007.

The success of this fundraiser is the direct result of the dedication and generosity of owners Kirk and Pam Ruoff and their team. With a strong track record of philanthropy and support for various causes, they have consistently raised awareness and garnered community involvement. By actively promoting the fundraiser to their restaurant patrons, they have helped rally support for LADACIN Network. In exchange for donations of $25 or more to LADACIN, Turning Point offered guests a complimentary gift card for two entrées on a future visit. 100% of the customer donations go directly to LADACIN Network.

LADACIN Network provides a continuum of care, including educational, therapeutic, social, residential and support services to infants, children and adults with complex physical and developmental disabilities or delays, including child care and pre-school, early interventio n, school programs, adult day programs, vocational training, supported employment, residential options, and respite programs. Today LADACIN serves over 3,500 individuals and families in 14 locations throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

For more information, contact Community Relations at communityrelations@ladacin.org, or visit www.ladacin.org. For more information on the Turning Point Restaurants, go to www.theturningpoint.biz.