Local Obituaries

John Jay “Jack” Charlton of Long Branch, NJ, a retired Army research engineer who was a long-time environmental advocate in Monmouth County, passed away at Rose Garden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Toms River on December 9, 2024. Jack was born in Boonton, NJ, the third and youngest child of Frank and Virginia Charlton. He resided in Boonton where he was a star runner on the track and cross country teams at Boonton High School until departing for college and then the US Army, where he was a corporal and served for two years. Jack received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of New Hampshire and his Master’s from Stevens Institute of Technology. He was employed at Fort Monmouth in the Army’s Electronic Warfare Laboratory and led a team of seven scientists providing technical support in Vietnam with numerous lengthy deployments during the war.

Kindhearted, generous and soft-spoken, Jack was active for many years in the Big Brothers and Meals on Wheels, as well as Monmouth County Friends of Clearwater. He gave water testing classes and scientific expos on the environment for Clearwater, and wrote letters to the editor and op-ed pieces on ecological issues. An avid skier from his youth until his 70s, he was a founder of the Schussboomers Ski Club of Monmouth County. His hobbies included gardening and carpentry, and he made bird houses and planters that he donated to different charities.

Jack is predeceased by his wife Barbara Charlton, who passed away on December 11, 2024. Surviving is his son Wayne and his wife, Donna, of Holiday, FL; his stepchildren Michael Will and his wife Melanie of Florida, Ilene Allen and her husband John of North Carolina, and Steve Will and his wife Susan of Ocean Gate, NJ; 12 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Jack is also predeceased by his parents Frank and Virginia, his son Wendell Charlton and his siblings Alice Heaton and A. Lloyd Charlton.

A memorial gathering will be held for Jack and his wife Barbara on Saturday, January 11, 2025 from 10:00 am until the time of the Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Aven ue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Barbara Charlton (Knight) of Long Branch, NJ, passed away on December 11, 2024. She was born and raised in Clifton New Jersey, the ninth child of Roger and Irene Knight. Before moving to Long Branch, she retired from thirty years in banking as a Head Bookkeeper. She was an active volunteer for many organizations, including the American Cancer Society, Meals on Wheels, and the Monmouth County Friends of Clearwater. Her many interests were gardening, knitting, reading and donating many pairs of mittens for preschool children.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 33 years, John Jay “Jack” Charlton who passed away on December 9th, 2024. Surviving are her son Michael and his wife Melanie of Florida; her daughter Ilene and her husband John of North Carolina; her son Steven and his wife Susan of Ocean Gate, New Jersey; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held for Barbara and her husband Jack on Saturday, January 11, 2025 from 10:00 am until the time of the Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital via mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via the web by visiting https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-btn-donate-now. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Steven Napolitani 76, of West Long Branch, passed away Christmas Ev



Steve was born and raised in Long Branch and graduated from Long Branch High School. Following High School, Steve served in the U.S Army as a cook. At 21, Steve opened Mr. Pizza Slice in Red Bank, a business he ran successfully for 44 years. So successful he became known as “Mr. Pizza Slice.” He was the first person in Monmouth County to sell a single slice of pizza.

Being a proud business owner in Red Bank, he had so many people pass through his doors. Every single person made an impact on him & he on them. He learned from them & they learned from him. Everyone that knew him knows he made everyone feel special.

He truly had a gift. He remembered everyone that came in, their name, birthday, their whole families’ birthdays, their anniversaries, what they order & their whole family history & life story.

He was a fighter. He was also the most determined & most hardworking man anyone would know. After he survived cancer at 33 he made it his mission to stay healthy & be fit.

He always said “nothing feels better than the sun on your face.” He loved the beach. He loved his daughter’s sunroom. He loved his front porch. He would sit out there listening to Yankees games on his little radio, drinking a Hendricks martini & loved when the neighbors and his friends would come by to sit & chat. He loved his poker buddies. He loved his gym buddies. He loved “AC.” He loved the Giants & the Yankees. His favorite memory was going to the Super Bowl to see his Giants in Pasadena.

Steve married his “Lamb Chop,” Geri Rendish in 1972. They built a beautiful life & family together in West Long Branch.

Steve is survived by his children Jodi Napolitani and her husband Mark Gesell M.D. and their children Bella, Luca, and Gia; Steven Napolitani Jr. and his wife Jennifer and their children Grant, Wren, Cort; his brother Jimmy and his companion Theresa Smeriglio; his sisters-in-law Sandy Hage, and Karen Marriott; and his brother-in-law Henry Stoop.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 29th from 1:00-5:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740. A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Monday, December30th at 10:00 AM at St. Michael’s RC Church, 800 Ocean Ave, Long Branch. An entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport.

Gerard Daniel Higgins, “Jerry”, passed on December 11, 2024, at the age of 85. Jerry was the son of the late Vincent P. and Margaret A. Higgins. He grew up in Jersey City and Keansburg, NJ where he graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School and went on to proudly serve in the United Stated Marine Corps.

Jerry was a remarkable individual who demonstrated unwavering care for his family, friends, and union colleagues. He shared a deep bond with his wife, Jean, with whom he created many cherished memories during their years together before her passing in 2018. Jerry had a fulfilling career as a steamfitter, concluding his professional journey as the Financial Secretary of Local 475. He also had a passion for horse racing and often spent time at Monmouth Park.

He is survived by one of his four brothers, Raymond Higgins and his wife Heather. He also has many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ from 9 am until the time of service at 11 am. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Jerry’s name to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Michael’s Church, 800 Ocean Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Irene McNish, 97, of Oceanport, passed away at her home on Monday, December 23rd.

Irene was born and raised in Newark, NJ and graduated from Central High School. She would start working as seasonal help at Bamberger’s in Newark as a gift wrapper eventually working there full time and ending her career there after 40 years as the Head of Billing for Macy’s. Irene married the love of her life, William, in 1947 and the two would move to Oceanport, NJ in 1962 to raise their young family. Irene loved to travel having taken trips throughout the US and Europe and even a cruise through the Panama Canal. Irene also loved day trips to Atantic City and Monmouth Park Racetrack. She was a 40-year member of the Oceanport Seniors Club, where she was the head of booking their trips. She loved playing cards and enjoyed her weekly card games with her senior group.

Irene is predeceased by her husband, William J. McNish, Sr., as well as her dear companion Sidney Lacher. Irene is survived by her son, William J. McNish, Jr. and his wife Brenda; her grandchildren Melissa Schulze and her husband Michael, Matthew McNish and his wife Danielle, Jason and Scott; and her beloved great grandchildren Brooke, Molly, Trevor, Charlotte and Shane.

Visitation will be Monday, December 30th from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740. A private burial will follow on Tuesday, December 31st at Woodbine Cemetary, Oceanport.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Oceanport Seniors Club.

Murray Guth, born on September 11, 1926, in Perth Amboy NJ, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2024. A longtime resident of Fair Haven before moving to Tinton Falls, Murray lived a life marked by dedication, humor and love for his family.

After graduating high school in 1944, Murray enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country during World War II. Following his service, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Rutgers University. Murray went on to establish the Murray Guth Agency, which he successfully operated for nearly four decades providing insurance to generations of Monmouth County residents and businesses.

Known for his quick wit and ever-present sense of humor, Murray always had a joke ready to brighten the day of those around him. He was deeply committed to his work and family and found joy in simple pleasures like reading The New York Times. His leadership extended beyond his professional life; he served as president of Congregation B’nai Israel.

Murray shared over 69 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Annellen. Together they built a loving family that includes their children Paul Guth and wife Sherry Magnuson, and Bonnie Guth and husband Adam Dubow; grandchildren Courtney Guth (Gordon Blank), Aaron Guth, Lindsey Guth (Blake Lanious), Lisette Dubow, Caleb Dubow and Piper Dubow; and great-grandchildren Winnie Blank and Josephine Blank. He was predeceased by his son Michael Guth to whom he provided a lifetime of unwavering love and support. He leaves behind a legacy of smiles and was cherished by all who knew him.

Murray’s warmth, humor, and devotion will be deeply missed by his family and friends. May his memory bring comfort to those who loved him.

Funeral Services will take place at Rumson Jewish Center at Congregation B’nai Israel at 1pm on Thursday, December 26th.

Memorial donations may be made to Rumson Jewish Center at Congregation B’nai.

James Kenneth “Kenny” Roebuck passed away peacefully on December 17, 2024, at the age of 77 in Eatontown, NJ. Born on May 1, 1947, Kenny was known for his quiet demeanor, mechanical giftedness, and deep devotion to his children. He found pleasure in music and movies and was recognized for his exceptional work ethic throughout his life.

Kenny is survived by his children, Paul Roebuck (Shelley), Tara Johnson (Jeff) and Laurie Hein (Tim); his grandchildren, Kylee, Matthew (Annabel), Luke, Riley, Cassidy and Jordan; brother Jerry (MaryLu); sister Jayne (Charlie) and their families.

A service to honor Kenny’s life will be held on January 9, 2025, from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at 6:30 PM at Damiano Funeral Home. In remembrance of Kenny’s life, the family requests that any gestures of sympathy take the form of donations to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741-5014

Web: https://www.michaeljfox.org/get-involved/donation2.php?pg=37 to support Parkinson’s Research, reflecting his compassionate spirit and desire to aid others. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Edward Thomas Dziedzic Sr., 75, of Long Branch, passed away on Sunday in Holmdel.

Born in Newark and raised in the West End section of Long Branch, Edward graduated from Long Branch High School. In 1979, he married the love of his life, Maureen, and together they raised their family in Long Branch. Edward spent his career with the American Water Company and, in his free time, enjoyed cars and cherished his dogs.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Maureen, and his sister, Obie. Edward is survived by his son, Edward Jr., and his wife, Caitlin, as well as his grandchildren, Teddy and Hank.

Visitation will take place on Monday, December 30th, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, with a service at 7:00 PM, at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740.

Anthony V. Angarola, Sr. passed away at home on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at the age of 87. He was born in the Bronx, New York.

He is survived by his wife Joan; children, Anthony Angarola Jr., Denise Attisani, Michael Garofalo and Anthony Garofalo and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2024 at the Damiano Funeral Home from 4 pm to 7 pm, with a service taking place at 6 pm. Interment will be held privately.

John J. Hendrie, 75, a life-long resident of Long Branch, passed away peacefully at his son’s home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, December 20, 2024. Born on February 4, 1949, in Long Branch, NJ, John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who touched the lives of all who knew him.

A dedicated member of his community, John was involved in both the Elks and the Knights of Columbus, where he formed lifelong friendships and was known for his generosity and unwavering support of others. He was also an active and enthusiastic fan of Philadelphia sports, never missing a game of his beloved Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, and Sixers.

John had a passion for life and loved to spend time with his family and friends, whether it was playing football with his son or enjoying Sundays filled with homemade chili, football, and a cold MGD beer. He was known for his infectious charisma, warmth, and boundless pride in his family, which he always put first.

In his professional life, John was known as a driving legend, working for B&B Beverage and Point Pleasant Distributors, where he became known as a friendly face and reliable driver for many in the community. His love for music, especially Motown, classic rock, Jimi Hendrix, Bobby Darin, and Bruce Springsteen, was an integral part of his life, and he enjoyed listening to his favorite tunes while reading the newspaper or tuning into the radio.

John is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Lois Hendrie; his son, John P. Hendrie, and his wife, Theresa; his siblings: Timothy Hendrie, David Hendrie, Sharon Mehl, Mary Bielen, and Kathy Mitterway; and his cherished granddaughters, Ava, Rosalie, Madelyn, and Julia.

Known for his loving, caring nature and his ability to make friends wherever he went, John will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of kindness, humor, and devotion to his family will live on forever in the hearts of his loved ones.

A public visitation will be held at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28, 2024 from 1pm to 5pm, with a service to take place at 5pm.

Marjorie Louise Weinkofsky, 90, of Oakhurst, died on Friday, December 20.

Marjorie was born in Long Branch to the late Louise and Albert Schoepflin. She was raised in Oceanport and graduated from Long Branch High School. After graduating, she worked for Fort Monmouth as a book keeper for some time before raising her family. She and her husband moved to Oakhurst in 1963.

Marjorie enjoyed the beach, but her true passion in life was her family. She was a selfless and kind person, who always took care of others.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Charles B. Weinkofsky, Sr., her siblings, Albert and William Schoepflin, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Arthur and Patricia Weinkofsky.

Surviving are her children Charles Jr. and his wife Karen Weinkofsky of Little River, SC, Laura and her husband Michael Pembleton of Oakhurst, and Corrina Weinkofsky of Neptune, grandchildren Arielle, Allyson, Keith, Charles, Lauren, Michael, Scott, and Michaela, great-grandchildren Aiden, Jaxson, Gannon, Mackson, Kaleb, Freyja, Nathalie, Adaline, Anthony, Claire, Mollie, Marlee, Olivia, Charlotte, Lucy, Penny, Wren, and Wyatt, and many loving nieces, nephews, and neighbors.

Sadie Vulpis, also known as Sabina, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2024, at the age of 98. Born on October 28, 1926, in Queens, NY, Sadie lived a life filled with love, faith, and a deep connection to her family and religion.

Sadie was the beloved wife of the late Dominick Vulpis, with whom she shared 52 wonderful years of marriage. Together, they raised their five children in Brooklyn, a place she loved dearly. In 1991, Sadie and Dominick moved to Holiday City in Toms River, and she later resided at Brandywine Reflections in Colts Neck.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses: Loretta Babino (John), Frank Vulpis (Jackie), Dominick Vulpis (Kathleen), William Vulpis (Christine), Arlene Ramku (Gezim) and daughter in law Margaret. Sadie was a cherished grandmother to 15 grandchildren: Arlene Kaloudis, Dan Vulpis, Patricia Sacca, Colleen Johnson, Gabriella Avramenko, Frank Vulpis, Valentina Leibstein, Natalie Vidolin, Joseph Babino, Nicolette Vulpis, Dominick Vulpis, MaryKate Engel, Kerrianne Dolan, Adam Ramku, and Victoria Ramku. She also leaves behind ten great-grandchildren who brought immense joy to her life.

Sadie was predeceased by her parents, Dominick and Arcangela Carlucci, and her siblings Lillian Fisher, Jacqueline Metzler, and Joseph Carlucci.

A devout Catholic, Sadie was known for her deep faith and strong moral values. Her love for cooking brought joy to many, especially during large family gatherings. She had a fondness for traveling to various destinations across the United States and enjoyed fun trips to Atlantic City. Sadie’s Italian-American heritage was a source of pride and a cornerstone of her identity.

Sadie will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of love, faith, and family will continue to inspire and comfort those she leaves behind.

Thomas M. McKelvey, 63, of Torrance, California, passed away at the hospital on November 8, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Born in 1961 in Passaic, New Jersey to the late Jack and Margaret McKelvey, Tom was a beloved son, husband, brother, and friend.

He graduated from Shore Regional High School and went on to attend the University of Notre Dame, where he developed lifelong friendships and a love for Notre Dame football. He spent 28 years as a Marketing Manager at AT&T, and most recently worked at DIRECTV.

Tom loved spending time on the beach, taking walks along the California coast with his wife, Mari-Anne, and hanging out with their cat, Watson. He was fun, loving, young at heart, quick with a smile and extremely thoughtful. He had a unique way of making everyone around him feel special, and he never missed the chance to call with well wishes on birthdays and special occasions. He was always exactly what you needed in the moment—kind, supportive, strong, and most of all, very loving.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Mari-Anne, and his stepsons, Brandon and Michael Lericos; his brother John and wife Patti of Ocean, NJ, and their children, Johnny (Alex) and Michelle; his brother Robert and wife Julie of Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ, and their son, Patrick; his sister Peggy of Tinton Falls, NJ; and his brother James and wife Daphne of Weddington, NC, and their sons, Matthew and Luke.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom’s memory to the ASPCA, an organization close to his heart. Donations can be made online by visiting: https://monmouthcountyspca.org/ by phone (800)-628-0028 or by mail at 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724.

Ralph C. Marra Sr., of Oceanport and Estero, FL., a lifelong resident of Oceanport, Ralph passed away on Friday, December 20, 2024 at the age of 87.

He graduated from Long Branch High School, Class of 55’.

He was an active member of the Borough of Oceanport becoming a volunteer fireman at the age of 18. He rose up the ranks to Captain and Fire Chief. He was also a lifelong member of the Oceanport First Aid Squad. He became a Councilman, Police Commissioner, Fire Commissioner and Financial Liaison for the Borough of Oceanport.

Ralph was proud American and served in the Army National Guard.

He began his career as one of Oceanport’s first mailmen. His desire for success drove him to begin college at the age of 26. He attended classes at Monmouth College at night, while working full time and raising a family. After earning a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Business, he began a successful career in the ceramic tile industry. Ralph was the owner of Classic Ceramic Tile Inc. in Keyport and East Brunswick. He was a member and officer of the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association and was honored as their Man of the Year in 2006.

His career took him around the world to locate, import and distribute the finest tile for his customers. In addition to his career in the tile industry, Ralph also owned Fred’s Meat Market, Marra’s Uptown Market and Beaches n’ Cream Ice Cream all in Long Branch.

After a heart attack at age 62, he knew he needed to slow down. He took up golf, which became a passion for him. He loved it and became quite good – even shooting a hole-in-one at Charleston Springs Golf Course.

In his later years, he spent much of his time at his beloved house in Estero, Florida. He hated New Jersey winters and loved the warmth of the Florida sunshine.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ralph enjoyed the company of many friends; especially his golf buddies, Friday lunches with “The Boys” and his Sunday breakfast crew. He particularly enjoyed Sunday dinners with his family.

Ralph will be fondly remembered as a great man who influenced many people. Friends, employees, mentees at SCORE, and especially family benefitted from his kindness, generosity, and love. His knack for gardening was evident by the beautiful flowers he planted around his home every spring.

Ralph was predeceased by his parents Carmela and Frank Marra.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Anne, his children; Ralph Jr. (Bernice), Robert (Margaret), Suzanne (Joel); grandchildren Alex, Brian, Lauren, Maggie, Kristie and his sister and brother-in-law Linda and Alan Johnson. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting will be held at Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township on Thursday, January 2, 2025 from 4-8pm with a Fire Department service at 5pm. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 3 at 11:00 am followed by entombment at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. Donations can be made in Ralph’s name to: Oceanport Hook & Ladder, 21 Main Street, Oceanport, NJ 07757, Oceanport First Aid Squad, 2 Pemberton Ave. Oceanport, or Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Otis Love was born in Neptune, NJ on March 28, 1946, to the late Annie Ruth and Eddie Love. He was the third of nine children. He grew up in Asbury Park attending Bangs Avenue school until 8th grade. He graduated from Neptune High School in 1964.

In January 1966 Otis entered the Air Force, eventually serving in the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in August 1969. He also served in the NJ Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 2007. He worked as a custodian at Neptune High School for 26 years, finally retiring in 2014. Otis had a rich work history. Throughout the years, he always kept a side job or three.

Otis married the late Yvette V. Love in 1971. They reared three children: Raymond, Karen, and Dwayne in St. Stephens Manor Apartment Complex. They were married for 28 years, until Yvette passed away in 1999. He was one of the well-known fathers in the community and would work on cars, fix bikes, and settle disputes among the boys. He made friends everywhere he went and knew almost everyone in Asbury Park and Neptune. He was politically active, volunteering with the Democratic party for many years. His hobbies included playing billiards, bowling, and photography.

In retirement, Otis was a devoted father and grandfather, always making it a priority to show up for events and achievements. He loved to travel and was able to visit many countries with his special friend, the late Lisa Campbell. He eventually moved to Union, NJ but took frequent trips back to Asbury Park to visit with family and friends. He was a beloved member of the billiards team for the Senior Center in Union, NJ.

He faced many health challenges throughout 2024 due to congestive heart failure; eventually succumbing to the illness in the VA hospital in East Orange, NJ on Sunday, December 15.

VISITATION- Sunday 12-29-2024,VFW Post 1333, 1515 Rt. 33, Neptune, NJ 07753, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

FUNERAL SERVICE – Monday 12-30-2024, Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, 11:00 AM

Those left to cherish lasting memories are his three children: Raymond Love, Karen (Edward) Mitchell, and Dwayne Love; his nine grandchildren; his seven great-grandchildren; his siblings Edward Love, Lenora Love, Veronica Love, Patricia Creel, Helen Albany, and Dwight Love; his brotherly and sisterly cousins Doris Starks, Roy Love, and Richard Love; and a host of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, and friends.

Ronald Gary Dunphy, born on August 23, 1954, in Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away on February 26, 2024, at the age of 69 in Ocean Township, New Jersey. Ronald was deeply religious and had a strong faith in God. He believed that every person has a guardian angel by their side throughout their life. He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Kathleen), sister Kathryn (David), sister Karen (Tony), nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas II and Amelia Dunphy, and his beloved African Gray parrot, Antonio. Ronald attended Long Branch High School, graduating in 1972. He later worked for Acme Supermarket for many years. Ronald will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. May he rest in peace. For condolences please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Charles E. Bazaz, 78, of Long Branch, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Born in Paterson, he later moved to the Long Branch and West Long Branch area. Charles was a very proud veteran of the US Marine Corps having fought in Vietnam. He could always be seen proudly wearing his USMC hat and heard telling many of his fellow Marines, “Semper Fi.”

Chuck worked as a security officer for over 20 years for the Monmouth University police department in West Long Branch before retiring. He was also an avid fly-fisherman. His passion project was building his dream home in the Catskills which he enjoyed with many of his fly-fishing buddies. His quick wit, sense of humor and fun loving spirit will be missed by everyone who knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Ann Bazaz. Surviving is his wife of 40 years, Linda Schwart; son, Stephen Bazaz; brother, Vincent and sister, Carol.

Visiting will be from 3-7 pm Monday, December 30, 2024 at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. A military honors funeral will be held at 11am on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to www.woundedwarriorproject.org. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

James Vito Meola, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, educator, coach, and community figure, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2024, at the age of 84. A man of honor, humility, quick wit, and generosity, Jim touched countless lives through his teaching, coaching, and personal mentorship.

Born in Lyndhurst and later raised in Asbury Park, Jim was a proud football player at Asbury Park High School. He continued his educational journey at Murray State College in Kentucky, where he participated in ROTC, became a Sigma Chi brother, and met the love of his life, Juliebeth. His teaching career began at Ardena School in Howell for three years and then continued for 34 years at Neptune High School. His passion for craftsmanship and education defined his remarkable career, transitioning from woodshop to drafting and architectural drawing, technology education and video production. He passed on his love of football as Neptune’s defensive line coach further extending his influence in shaping young lives. Throughout his educational and professional career, Jim has forged many lifelong friends.

Though he retired from teaching in 2003, Jim never retired from his true calling as a talented woodworker, customizing for each client and striving for perfection with every job. However, the teaching continued as he mentored those who worked along beside him. Known for his integrity, respectability, and unwavering support, he was a voice of reason and a rock for not only his family, but also his community. Jim served on the Board of Adjustment in Ocean Township, and on the Zoning Board and as Zoning Officer in West Long Branch. James was predeceased by his parents, Vito and Rose Meola and sisters, Marie, Mildred, and Virginia. He is survived by his wife Julie; daughter Jamie and her husband Donato Saponaro and daughter Jennifer and her husband Daniel Mack and his beloved grandchildren Isabella and Lauren Rose (Saponaro), and Emily and Drew (Mack).

For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com. In memory of Jim, family and friends may wish to make donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Community Fundraising Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development PO Box 27106 New York, NY 10087

Please indicate on the check memo line that the gift is in memory of James Vito Meola.