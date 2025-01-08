The State We’re In by Alison Mitchell, Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation

The treasures of a winter beach walk

Happy New Year!

During this time of rest and reflection, a walk in nature can bring clarity and refresh our spirits for the new year. New Jersey residents are lucky to have a variety of ecosystems to stroll through, and while Mother Nature’s gifts are abundant in every season, winter is a unique and special time to enjoy wondrous wildlife on our coast!

New Jersey beaches, wetland systems, and extensive bays sport an impressive array of waterfowl throughout winter. Large migrating flocks of Canada geese fill the sky – and lawns, much to the chagrin of some homeowners and local park managers. But keep an eye out for the lesser known brant. Resembling Canada geese, brant are more compact, with black necks, brownish backs, and pale underparts. This state we’re in plays a critical ecological role for brant, who travel long distances from the central Canadian Arctic to feed.

Another bird traveling in large flocks right now is the Northern gannet. You will have to expand your view and look offshore because these beauties, some of the largest seabirds of the North Atlantic and members of the booby family, will be busy diving for fish. Full-grown adults have striking white plumage and heads like toasted marshmallows. Northern gannets can hit the water at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour, using their black-tipped wings to navigate under the surface.

A whole new community of wintering ducks show up along the Jersey shore in colder weather. Male harlequin ducks look like they floated out of a painted masterpiece, with striking red, black, and white coloring. Listen for hooded mergansers to sing out a unique, frog-like call instead of the classic quack of their brethren. These critters have colorful moveable tufts of feathers on their heads called “crests” that lay against the back of their necks. For an even smaller and just as colorful duck, try to spot the bufflehead. Female buffleheads have gray heads with white ear spots, and males have white “scarves” around their black heads.

Flying high above the waddling ducks and feathered divers are the magical snowy owls that visit New Jersey in winter. The reasons for snowy owl migration is not well understood. Some ornithologists believe that younger snowy owls are simply looking for new territory to occupy, while others believe that warmer climates are pushing them further south in search of food. Whatever the cause for their visit to the Garden State, these aptly named owls are a winter delight and a treasure to behold!

New Jersey is a pivotal stopover for thousands of species of birds, playing an irreplaceable ecological role as a midway point between the northern and southern hemispheres. “The best chances to see migrating birds are in the open spaces that we have managed to protect along the Jersey Shore, despite all of the development,” says Tim Dillingham, executive director of American Littoral Society. “Barnegat Lighthouse State Park is a great place in the state to see winter waterfowl, and some of the world’s leading ornithologists live in New Jersey because of the birds that we have here,” he adds.

Of course, you may want to dive a little deeper on your winter outing. The Atlantic Ocean and coastline is as diverse and fascinating as the shoreline. Blue whales, humpback whales, North Atlantic right whales, minke whales, and countless other species have made their way through the New York-New Jersey Bight. Historically, these breathtaking creatures suffered dramatically from the whaling industry. Cape May was founded as a whaling station because of the bounty in the region. Fortunately, our relationship with whales is evolving, and more people are starting to appreciate their extraordinary beauty, and the kinship we share with these fellow mammals.

Over the past seven or eight years, populations of humpback whales have rebounded off our coast, now making appearances frequently, some swimming literally right off the beach. Long pectoral fins make humpback whales relatively easy to spot as they dance through the water. Use the old fisherman’s trick of looking for large groups of birds diving into the water, feeding on the same fish that whales feed on. Be on the lookout for whale spouts and shark fins. Many majestic sharks live off the coast of New Jersey; often misunderstood, these apex predators are vital to the ocean’s ecosystem.

If you brave the chill of a winter beach walk, you may also be rewarded by lots of intact sparkling seashells. Townships do not rake the beaches in winter, so shells are not scooped up by the big tractors dragging rakes along the wrack line (high tide line), where shells and other material accumulate. Whelk egg casings, skate egg casings, razor clam shells, quahogs, sharks’ teeth, sand dollars, moon snail shells, slipper shells, and all sorts of treasures remain that would otherwise be removed in the summer.

Watching birds and other animals is a uniquely satisfying and inspiring pastime, but be careful not to disturb the wildlife you find. This is especially important when observing New Jersey’s seals. Gray seals and harbor seals playfully swim throughout our waters and rest on the beaches until early spring. If you see a seal on the beach, leave it alone, stand no closer than 150 feet away, and help protect it by not sharing their location on social media. If you see a stranded sea turtle, please call the Marine Mammal Stranding Center’s 24-hour hotline immediately at 609-266-0538. Bring a bucket and gloves if you feel called to collect plastic and other trash during your walk. Litter pickup is critical along the coast to help stem the tide of garbage accumulating in the oceans and affecting the health of sea creatures and those that consume them.

Not sure which beach to visit? Cape May National Wildlife Refuge, Island Beach State Park, and Sandy Hook in Gateway National Recreation Area are New Jersey’s prime spots for watching wildlife as you walk the beach. The American Littoral Society holds a free, annual New Year’s Day Walk at Sandy Hook every year – if you missed it this year, consider the excursion to ring in 2026. In the meantime, venture out on your own and enjoy the abundance of wildlife found along New Jersey’s beautiful coastline.

For information about preserving New Jersey’s land and natural resources, visit the New Jersey Conservation Foundation website at www.njconservation.org or contact me at info@njconservation.org.