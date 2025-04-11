Nine Blue Devils to be inducted into Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame

On May 1, 2025 the Shore Regional High School Alumni Association will induct eight graduates and one honorary inductee into their Hall of Fame. The celebration will take place at the Jumping Brook Country Club from 5-10 p.m.

Inductees of 2025

Russ Scalzo – Class of 1967

An accomplished musician and successful writer Russ has made his mark in both genres. He began his music career writing and performing for The Hallmarks a popular band on the Jersey Shore in the 1960’s and 70’s. His first contract was with Mercury Records. The debuted on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand on October 7, 1967. He has written over 50 songs and released the album Paper Sky in 2018. He is the author of seven books in The Hidden Thrones series. He continues to write, record, and perform music. He also produces a weekly podcast , “Chronicles of the End Times” which can be heard on iTunes, iHeart, and other podcast channels.

Wayne Jesel – Class of 1968

A leader in the motorsports industry Wayne has accomplished a great deal in his career. He began his career in drag racing winning 25 class and national championships setting many national records. He formed Jesel Valvetrain with his brother Dan manufacturing race engine parts for all forms of motorsports internationally and nationally. A prominent figure in NASCAR racing his team recorded three victories on the circuit. A current holder of 28 Land speed records at the Bonneville salt flats he retired in 2024 winning the SCTA points championship.

Cora Amburn-Lijek – Class of 1972

After receiving her Bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University in history with a focus on Asian studies Cora received a Master’s degree in teaching English as a second language which would serve her well in her career. She immersed herself in studying Farsi and then joined her husband Mark in Tehran in August 1977 where she worked in the Consular department interviewing students and immigrants who wished to come to the United States. During the Tehran Hostage Crisis which began in November of 1979 she was evacuated with five others and harbored by Canadian diplomats for almost three months before being extracted by the CIA. Cora served as a consultant for the Academy Award movie Argo, which won the Best Picture Award. After a brief stay in the United States Cora resumed her career in 1980 working for different agencies and embassies teaching ESL and counseling in various positions throughout the world including Hong Kong, Nepal, Poland, Germany before retiring in the United States in 1995.

Walter J. O’Neill, Jr. – Class of 1977

A retired police officer who is a weapons and self-defense expert. Walter holds Masters Certificated Degrees from Texas A&M Engineering and LSU National Center for Biomedical Research and Training. As a martial arts expert, he was inducted into the USA National Karate Hall of Fame as an athlete and coach, and the USKA International Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. Walter is a 5-time national karate champion and 5-time All-American. He holds a 7th degree in Shotokan, 6th degree in Jujitsu, and a 5th degree in Isshinryu karate. President Bill Clinton recognized Walter in 1995 as Man of the Year for USA Karate. For the past 26 years, Walt has been a reporter and photographer for The Link News, which is owned by his wife, Patty.

Kathy Perri – Class of 1978

Kathy’s extraordinary achievements and accomplishments has a coach and athletic director are remarkable and serve has an inspiration to all. She was hired as the softball coach and athletic director at Georgian Court College in 1984. At that time the youngest person and only female to hold that position in New Jersey. For her efforts she won many awards including NAIA Woman Administrator of the Year, Collegiate Softball Coach of the Year, and many championships in softball on the collegiate level. During her tenure at Georgian Court, she assumed leadership roles in the NAIA serving on multiple committees. After her career at Georgian Court, she assumed the role of Athletic Director at Morristown High School where she was later inducted into their Hall of Fame.

Dr. David La Porta – Class of 1980

Dr. La Porta is a board certified foot and ankle specialist and Fellow of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgery. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware, and is a graduate of the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. Currently Dr. La Porta is the Section Chairman in Podiatric Surgery at Monmouth Medical Center. Prior to this he has served as chief surgical resident and assistant professor of foot and ankle surgery at Mount Sinai hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. He has lectured nationally, and is published in multiple journals and textbooks. In December of 2024 he was voted as a Monmouth County To Doc in his medical specialty by his peers.

Brian O’Brien – Class of 1983

From the stage at Shore Regional High School to the Broadway stage, not to mention his television roles Brian has left a legacy of outstanding performances. His remarkable twenty six year career on Broadway featured roles in iconic roles such as Chicago, Beauty and the Beast, Annie Get Your Gun, Promise-Promises, and Steel Pier. He has shared the stage with legends such as Chita Rivera, Patti Lupone, and Kristin Chenoweth. In addition, he has had roles in Law & Order, FBI: Most Wanted, and Law & Order: SVU. Brian is deeply committed to philanthropy, and community service. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Asbury Park Theatre Company and is actively involved with other national and local charities.

Michael Gleason – Class of 2003

Michael became a professional surfer at the age of 17. He received sponsorship from several companies including Volcom, Smith, Xcel, Nixon, Dakim, and Chemistry; all well-known companies in the world of surfing and water sports. Named Male Surfer of the Year in 2015 by a popular surfing magazine he is a former winner of the Garden State Grudge Match as the #1 surfer in New Jersey and is invited annually to the Sea Hear Festival in Asbury Park along with other top ranked surfers. He has traveled as a sponsored professional to over 20 countries and is known internationally for his skill.

Alexis Tucci Esq., – Honorary Inductee

Mr. Tucci has served as the General Council to the Board of Education of Shore Regional High School from 1974 to 2024. He joined the law firm of Potter and Fisher in 1967. He was later admitted as a Partner in the Firm of Gagliano, Tucci, and Kennedy. Involved in many civic and charitable organizations Mr. Tucci served as a Trustee of the Donald Kilgour Foundation, past president and director of the Long Branch Rotary Club, Co-founder of the Ronald McDonald House in Long Branch and New Brunswick, and former trustee of Brookdale Community College to name a few. He received his law degree from Catholic University and is listed in Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities.