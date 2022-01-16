Rotary Makes Wishes Come True

Over the past two years during the Covid-19 Pandemic the Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch, with the help of some local businesses and residents, has donated over $30,000 to local food pantries helping to feed families in need.

This holiday season the club started Jingle Bell Buddies, headed up by Terry Janeczyk, to bring the joy of Christmas to five local families. The Long Branch School System supplied the names of the families who were then asked to fill out wish lists which the club did everything possible to make come true. In addition, they were supplied with groceries to help get them through the holidays.

The look of surprise and the smiles on the children’s faces when they saw Santa, club member Gordon Heggie, and the look of joy from the parents was well worth the effort put into the project.

There was a team of four elves assigned to shop for and help Santa deliver the packages to each of the five families. Members involved could not stop talking about the joy they felt in helping these families have a wonderful Christmas. A feeling of hope during these trying times seemed common among all involved.

The project was such a success that the number of families will be increased to ten next Christmas. The support of club members and others in the community was instrumental in this success.

If you would like to help next year please contact Terry at taj4@aol.com and you will receive information next fall.

Wondering what Rotary International and the Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch is about? Rotary’s 1.2 million members worldwide believe that helping to change the world starts with a personal commitment to “Service Above Self”. In more than 34,000 clubs worldwide, you’ll find members volunteering in communities at home and abroad to support education and job training, provide clean water, combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, and eradicate polio.

For more information visit us at www.longbranchrotary.org or call (732) 483-6973.