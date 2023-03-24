Making Long Branch safer one pet at a time

A free Rabies Clinic was held on Saturday under the watchful eye of Debbie Nagel from Long Branch Animal Control and Dr. Petrone from Long Branch Animal Hospital.

“We had almost 200 cats and dogs that we vaccinated today,” said Dr. Petrone.

People and pets began lining up around 9AM outside the OEM building on Union Ave. in Long Branch.

“We keep the line going smoothly so there aren’t too many pets waiting together at one time,” Nagel said. “It was a good day.”

Long Branch requires that all dogs and cats be licensed annually and have up-to-date rabies vaccinations, and feels it is a significant benefit to your pets.

When you license your pet dog or cat they receive a license tag to attach to their collars, so if they should wander off your property or get lost and picked up by an animal control officer, they can trace who the owner is and promptly return your pet to you.

Licenses can be obtained at the Health Department located at City Hall during routine business hours during the week.