HARVEST HOME FESTIVAL SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

HOLMDEL — The Monmouth County Park System will host its Harvest Home Festival from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, September 24 at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Reminiscent of an old-fashioned fair from the 1890s, this event features wagon rides, old-fashioned games, live entertainment, and craft demonstrations. Other activities for the day include cider making, a pie-eating contest, and a timber framing activity. Visitors are invited to enter its Home & Garden Competition. Categories include needlework, baked goods and art. Call 732-946-3758 for details on entering the competition.

To learn more about Harvest Home Festival and other Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711.