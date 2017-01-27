By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr
It appears to be a down year for the boys basketball teams at Shore Regional and Monmouth Regional this season. Both schools are struggling in the win column even though they have talent and skills. Read More
By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr
By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr
It was rematch time for Long Branch boys basketball as they hosted the Spartans of Ocean Township last week in a Shore Conference Class B North divisional game. Read More
By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr
Monmouth Regional junior Precious Allah scored a game-high 12 points as the Falcons defeated the Blue Devils of Shore Regional 36-24 on Saturday afternoon Read More
By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr
One of the best girls basketball teams in the state with one of the best players in New Jersey paid a visit to Long Branch High School on January 27, for a Class B North divisional game Read More
Beginning this Wednesday a group will be meeting at The Great Lawn, between Roony’s and Pier Village, to walk the boardwalk.
FREEHOLD – Two Neptune City men have been charged in connection with the murder of 19 year-old Sarah Stern, who has been missing since early December, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni. The arrests end a nearly two month long search for the missing teen, last seen alive on December 2nd Read More
By Madeline Schulman
Did W.C. Fields say, “Never work with children or animals,” or should the quote be marked with an asterisk as apocryphal? In either case, we can add “or vintage cars,” because as talented as the three excellent actors in Gino Dilorio’s Jag are, they are constantly upstaged by the beautiful Jaguar which gives the play its title. Read More
On January 25, at approximately 3 p.m., the Long Branch Police received a call of a possible kidnapping near Prospect Street and Bath Ave.
By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr, photos by SportShotsWLB
One of the closest matches of the year was the one-point victory for the Blue Devils over Matawan with Shore winning 37-36 Read More
By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr
During his freshman year at Shore Regional High School Alex Munoz started experiencing daily headaches. Read More