Trust donates to Rutgers Cancer Institute

Long Branch — Alexis Tucci, Esq. and Suzana Hot, Esq., Co-Trustees of the Jattrude Fogarty Trust, recently presented a $50,000 check to benefit research at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Read More >>

West Long Branch Reorg 2017

By Patty Booth O’Neill
On Sunday, January 1, Reverend Jonathan Campbell from the Old First United Methodist Church led the invocation at the reorganization meeting. Read More >>

Freehold hands Shore first loss of the season

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.  Photos by Sport Shots WLB

The Blue Devils of Shore Regional High School opened the wrestling season with a big 63-15 win over St. Rose, then they suffered their first loss 48-29 to Freehold Township. Read More >>

Ocean skates to victory over Steinert

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr, Photos by SportShotsWLB

On December 22, the Ocean Township High School ice hockey team, which consists of players from both Ocean and Shore Regional, hosted and beat Steinert High School 6-4 in a nondivisional game. Read More >>

Brown sinks the winning basket for Ocean

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr
The boys’ basketball season just started and last Tuesday night in Ocean Township was one of the most exciting games in recent memory as the Spartans beat the Green Wave 58-57. Read More >>

The Link News Athlete of the Week.

Sterns Trailer is honored this week to recognize Darius Brown, senior at Ocean Township High School. Read More >>

Life without parole for Long Branch murder sentence

Days after an Ocean County man was convicted last week of a murder and robbery in Long Branch of a Point Pleasant man,  he was sentenced to Life in prison without parole, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.
Read More >>

Richard T. Smith keynote speaker at MLK Memorial Breakfast

Richard T. Smith, President of the New Jersey State Conference of the NAACP, will be the keynote speaker at the 28th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast hosted by The Community YMCA and YMCA of Western Monmouth County.
Read More >>

Gift card exchange benefits Garden State Equality

Asbury Park — In January, 2017 the Hotel Tides will host a gift card exchange on behalf of Garden State Equality (GSE). Throughout the month, the Tides will be accepting gift cards as gift certificates.

Read More >>

Foreigner band members work with NJ songwriter Angel Vigier

Local singer/song writer Angel Vigier joins the BMI family and is ready to release a new single off his new studio album titled “Life is A Celebration – Already There.”

Read More >>