Freehold hands Shore first loss of the season

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.  Photos by Sport Shots WLB

The Blue Devils of Shore Regional High School opened the wrestling season with a big 63-15 win over St. Rose, then they suffered their first loss 48-29 to Freehold Township.

Freehold Township won the first four matches. Larson Johnson scored a major decision over Jack McCrae 17-9 at 145-pounds which was the starting weight. At 152-pounds Michael Cenname scored a 16-0 technical fall victory over Deam Smolokoff at six minutes. Kyle Hillermeier had a pin for Freehold at 160 pounds over Cooper Walters at 3:40 of their match.

Austin Cannon scored the first Shore Regional victory at 182-pounds. He scored a 13-3 major decision over Daniel Gaines. Then Freehold Township went on a four-bout winning streak.

Shore forfeited the 195-pound and 220-pound matches. The heavyweight bout of 285 pounds was a win for Freehold as Austin Colbert scored a pin on Namir Stevens at 3:29. The Patriots scored another pin at 106 pounds with Mason Dalessandro putting Ross Doughtery on his back at 1:24.

Of the last five matches the Blue Devils won four. Matt Klemser had a 12-2 major decision over Alex Dalkin. Brad Smuro scored the only Shore pin at 120 pounds. He put Brian Lee on his back at 53 seconds. Al Desantis had a hard match at 126-pounds but he pulled out 10-7 win over Brandon Pagano.

The final two matches were split. Freehold Township won at 132 pounds with a 3-0 victory over Ian Smith. Shore won the last match of the night with Jarrett Weir getting a 7-0 victory at 138 pounds over Kyle Cleary.

Ocean skates to victory over Steinert

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr, Photos by SportShotsWLB

On December 22, the Ocean Township High School ice hockey team, which consists of players from both Ocean and Shore Regional, hosted and beat Steinert High School 6-4 in a nondivisional game. Read More >>

Brown sinks the winning basket for Ocean

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr
The boys’ basketball season just started and last Tuesday night in Ocean Township was one of the most exciting games in recent memory as the Spartans beat the Green Wave 58-57.

For most of the game the Spartans were in control as they outscored the visiting the Long Branch team 19-17, 15-8, and 16-9 in the first three quarters. However, the Green Wave was on fire in the fourth quarter as they only allowed Ocean eight points while they put 23 on the scoreboard.
With 1:19 left to play the Wave pulled within two points of Ocean, 55-53. Then with 37 seconds left to play Long Branch had a fast break and layup and even the score at 55. Ocean turned over the ball on the inbounds pass and Long Branch scored to take the lead for the first time in the game.

John Terlecsky, who is in his sixth season as head coach of the Spartans, called a timeout. The coach designed a play for Darius Brown who was red hot from the outside all night. When the game resumed Ocean had the ball in front of their bench and less than 10 seconds to play and down 57-55.

Brown inbounded the ball and made a pass to Andrew Seager at the top of the key. Brown then ran to the right side corner of the court. Seager started dribbling in the same direction, while Brown ran the baseline under the hoop. Jack Miller was running to the top of the key from the right corner when he was given the ball by Seager.
Miller took three dribbles and fired a cross court pass to Brown who just ran off a screen on the left side of the court and was outside the three-point arch. He took the pass and leaped straight up and let go a long jumper that went in with three seconds to play and gave Ocean the 58-57 lead.

Ocean fans and players went crazy yelling and cheering. Long Branch had one last opportunity and attempted a deep three that fell short. Read More >>

The Link News Athlete of the Week.

Sterns Trailer is honored this week to recognize Darius Brown, senior at Ocean Township High School. Read More >>

Life without parole for Long Branch murder sentence

Days after an Ocean County man was convicted last week of a murder and robbery in Long Branch of a Point Pleasant man,  he was sentenced to Life in prison without parole, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.
Alan Bienkowski, 58, will spend the remainder of his life in a New Jersey state prison without any possibility for release on parole after Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Ronald Lee Reisner imposed the sentence on Dec. 15. Bienkowski was found guilty the week before on all counts following a six-week trial.

Bienkowski was convicted on Dec. 8, 2016 of first degree counts of Murder, Felony Murder and Armed Robbery; second degree counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Certain Persons Not to Possess a Weapon; and third degree Receiving Stolen Property.

The jury also found three aggravating factors for the charges that carry a mandatory sentence of Life Imprisonment with No Parole.  One of those aggravating factors was based on Bienkowski’s murder conviction obtained by the Ocean County

Prosecutor’s Office earlier this year. He had been convicted of killing next door neighbor.

Prosecutors say the victim, Michael Wells, 56, of Point Pleasant, arrived just before 4 a.m. on April 10, 2013 at his workday at on West Avenue in Long Branch.  As Wells walked to the front door to open the business he was hit in the back of the head by Bienkowski, who robbed him of cash before fleeing the area on foot. Wells chased after Bienkowski and the pair eventually came face-to-face in the backyard of a private residence on Cleveland Avenue.  Bienkowski, armed with a stolen gun, shot and killed Wells in the backyard.  Wells was discovered around 7:50 a.m. by a resident of Cleveland Avenue.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Long Branch Police Department resulted in Bienkowski’s arrest on May 16, 2013 for the robbery and murder of Wells.

A year later, a man who had moved into the defendant’s former Manchester Township residence discovered a gun buried in the yard. Investigators say the gun was determined to be the murder weapon, and it was found to be stolen in 2010.

Richard T. Smith keynote speaker at MLK Memorial Breakfast

Richard T. Smith, President of the New Jersey State Conference of the NAACP, will be the keynote speaker at the 28th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast hosted by The Community YMCA and YMCA of Western Monmouth County.
Read More >>

Gift card exchange benefits Garden State Equality

Asbury Park — In January, 2017 the Hotel Tides will host a gift card exchange on behalf of Garden State Equality (GSE). Throughout the month, the Tides will be accepting gift cards as gift certificates.

Read More >>

Foreigner band members work with NJ songwriter Angel Vigier

Local singer/song writer Angel Vigier joins the BMI family and is ready to release a new single off his new studio album titled “Life is A Celebration – Already There.”

Read More >>

Hornets edge Devils

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr, Photos by SportShotsWLB
Friday night the boys basketball at Shore Regional were on the road to start the season. Read More >>

Walk and Hanna ink their lacrosse futures

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr
Ocean Township — Two more seniors at the high school have inked their college years by signing their national letters of intent and receiving athletic scholarships. Read More >>