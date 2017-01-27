Falcons edge Devils 48-43

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

It appears to be a down year for the boys basketball teams at Shore Regional and Monmouth Regional this season. Both schools are struggling in the win column even though they have talent and skills.

Morris gets 23 in Wave win

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

It was rematch time for Long Branch boys basketball as they hosted the Spartans of Ocean Township last week in a Shore Conference Class B North divisional game.

Precious Allah powers Falcons over Devils

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

Monmouth Regional junior Precious Allah scored a game-high 12 points as the Falcons defeated the Blue Devils of Shore Regional 36-24 on Saturday afternoon

Squan beats Wave 70-53

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

 

One of the best girls basketball teams in the state with one of the best players in New Jersey paid a visit to Long Branch High School on January 27, for a Class B North divisional game

Walking Club for everyone

Beginning this Wednesday a group will be meeting at The Great Lawn, between Roony's and Pier Village, to walk the boardwalk.

Two men charged in death of missing teen

FREEHOLD – Two Neptune City men have been charged in connection with the murder of 19 year-old Sarah Stern, who has been missing since early December, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni. The arrests end a nearly two month long search for the missing teen, last seen alive on December 2nd

Theater Review: Incredible actors, equally incredible set make The Jag a thrill ride

By Madeline Schulman
Did W.C. Fields say, "Never work with children or animals," or should the quote be marked with an asterisk as apocryphal? In either case, we can add "or vintage cars," because as talented as the three excellent actors in Gino Dilorio's Jag are, they are constantly upstaged by the beautiful Jaguar which gives the play its title.

Police: Man robs girls walking home from school, attempts to kidnap another

On January 25, at approximately 3 p.m., the Long Branch Police received a call of a possible kidnapping near Prospect Street and Bath Ave.

On January 21, the Shore Regional wrestling team had a good afternoon going 2-1 during a quad meet with Holmdel, Matawan and Keyport.

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr, photos by SportShotsWLB

One of the closest matches of the year was the one-point victory for the Blue Devils over Matawan with Shore winning 37-36

Devils beat Spartans and remember Munoz

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

During his freshman year at Shore Regional High School Alex Munoz started experiencing daily headaches.