Around Monmouth Beach

Thomas J. DeFelice III graduates from the Dealer Candidate Academy

Eatontown — Circle BMW, the region's premier BMW dealership, announced that Thomas J. DeFelice III, vice president and general counsel, Circle BMW, has graduated from the Dealer Candidate Academy at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) in Tysons, Virginia.

Meet the Titans at the library

NAHL junior hockey team The Titans will be at the Long Branch Free Public Library on Thursday, January 26 at 4 p.m. for a very special story time.

Pallone: Obamacare vital to family health centers

By Neil Schulman
By Neil Schulman
Long Branch — Repealing the Affordable Care Act will not just affect tens of millions of people who get their insurance through the marketplace. It will also have a large negative impact on Family Health Centers, a major source of health care for many.

Kortney Rose Foundation marks decade of donations

Funds largest pilot study on deadliest pediatric brain tumors

NJ NAACP President: We must do better as a nation

By Coleen Burnett
West Long Branch — The fight for racial equality is not yet over.  In fact, efforts must be redoubled.

In Eatontown, a new look at old ideas for the new year

By Coleen Burnett
By Coleen Burnett
Eatontown — A New Year sometimes means taking a fresh look at some old ideas.  At its January 11 meeting, the Eatontown Borough Council decided they are willing to look again at a couple of projects that have been discussed in the past but have yet to become reality.

What those High Water Mark signs in Sea Bright mean

By Neil Schulman
By Neil Schulman
Sea Bright — Knowing what you might expect from a flood is an important step in staying safe. That is why the High Water Initiative Mark program rewards communities that mark where floodwaters reached during Superstorm Sandy or other major storms.

TWO MEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, WEAPONS OFFENSES AFTER TWO MEN SHOT IN WEST LONG BRANCH

FREEHOLD – Two men were arrested on multiple charges Thursday night in connection with the shootings of two men in West Long Branch on January 13, 2017, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Drive-by shooting in Long Branch

Long Branch – On Monday afternoon the area between Seventh Avenue and Ludlow Street was closed with police crime scene tape stretched across the road. Police cars with their emergency lights on filled the street and residents were peeking out their windows and doors.