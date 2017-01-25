Theater Review: Incredible actors, equally incredible set make The Jag a thrill ride

By Madeline Schulman
Did W.C. Fields say, “Never work with children or animals,” or should the quote be marked with an asterisk as apocryphal? In either case, we can add “or vintage cars,” because as talented as the three excellent actors in Gino Dilorio’s Jag are, they are constantly upstaged by the beautiful Jaguar which gives the play its title. Read More >>

Police: Man robs girls walking home from school, attempts to kidnap another

On January 25, at approximately 3 p.m., the Long Branch Police received a call of a possible kidnapping near Prospect Street and Bath Ave.

Read More >>

On January 21, the Shore Regional wrestling team had a good afternoon going 2-1 during a quad meet with Holmdel, Matawan and Keyport.

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr, photos by SportShotsWLB

One of the closest matches of the year was the one-point victory for the Blue Devils over Matawan with Shore winning 37-36 Read More >>

Devils beat Spartans and remember Munoz

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

During his freshman year at Shore Regional High School Alex Munoz started experiencing daily headaches. Read More >>

Seager and Miller lead Spartans over Devils

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

Their high schools are only separated by a few miles and yet Ocean Township and Shore Regional rarely faceoff in athletic competition. Read More >>

Wave shoots past Al-Ghazaly 66-41 By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

On January 16, the Greater Long Branch NAACP, the Martin Luther Ling Guild of Long Branch and theMartin Luther Ling Guild combined to sponsor the 1st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Basketball Classic. Read More >>

Sterns Trailer is honored to recognize Allie Reiser as The Link News Athlete of the Week.

Reiser is a skilled and talented senior athlete at Shore Regional High School. Read More >>

Teacher of the Year: Donna O’Neill

Around Monmouth Beach

Read More >>

Thomas J. DeFelice III graduates from the Dealer Candidate Academy

Eatontown — Circle BMW, the region’s premier BMW dealership, announced that Thomas J. DeFelice III, vice president and general counsel, Circle BMW, has graduated from the Dealer Candidate Academy at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) in Tysons, Virginia. Read More >>

Meet the Titans at the library

NAHL junior hockey team The Titans will be at the Long Branch Free Public Library on Thursday, January 26 at 4 p.m. for a very special story time.

Read More >>