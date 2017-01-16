TWO MEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, WEAPONS OFFENSES AFTER TWO MEN SHOT IN WEST LONG BRANCH

FREEHOLD – Two men were arrested on multiple charges Thursday night in connection with the shootings of two men in West Long Branch on January 13, 2017, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni. Read More >>

Drive-by shooting in Long Branch

Long Branch – On Monday afternoon the area between Seventh Avenue and Ludlow Street was closed with police crime scene tape stretched across the road. Police cars with their emergency lights on filled the street and residents were peeking out their windows and doors. Read More >>

Spartans undefeated so far in wrestling

By Walter J. O’Neill

Cippy Apicelli has his Spartan wrestling team at Ocean Township High School off to a great start this season, after racking up a total of 191 points and only allowing 43 during the quad meet they hosted on December 30. Read More >>

Balanced attack leads the Devils

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

It was a balanced offensive attack that allowed the Blue Devils of Shore Regional to beat the Lacey squad 33-29 in overtime at the 2016 Lady Wave Holiday Tournament. Read More >>

Caseys topple Falcons 48-30

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

December 30, the Spartans of Ocean Township held a quad wrestling match with Middletown South, Red Bank Catholic and Monmouth Regional. Both the Falcons of Monmouth Regional and the Caseys of Red Bank Catholic had a tough day, the Caseys only victor was over the Falcons. Read More >>

Dente leads Spartans over Lakewood

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

Sophomore guard Sarah Dente led her Spartan basketball team to the 45-26 win over Lakewood High School at the 2016 Lady Wave Holiday Tournament held in Long Branch. Dente scored 11 points for Ocean to close out the tournament. Read More >>

Big hearts brave frigid temperatures

Walter O’Neill

It was a true polar plunge last Sunday, with the Long Branch beaches covered in snow, a biting wind with bitter temperatures. Read More >>

Wave topples Spartans 31-18 By

Walter J. O’Neill J

They are neighbors and they are rivals. Last week the undefeated and unranked Ocean Township High School wrestling team hosted the number 10 ranked Green wave of Long Branch in a Shore Conference Class B North match. Read More >>

Devils go 2-1 on Saturday morning

By Walter J. O’Neill Jr

Saturday morning when everyone woke up and saw the snow they figured it was a good day to stay home and in bed. However, David Porta, head coach of the Shore Regional varsity wrestling team headed over to the high school as his squad was hosting Haddon Township, Newark Collegiate Charter and Bernards in a quad meet. Read More >>

Serns Trailer is honored this week to recognize Al DeSantis

Al DeSantis, freshman at Shore Regional High School, as The Link News Athlete of the Week. Read More >>