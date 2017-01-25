By Madeline Schulman
Did W.C. Fields say, “Never work with children or animals,” or should the quote be marked with an asterisk as apocryphal? In either case, we can add “or vintage cars,” because as talented as the three excellent actors in Gino Dilorio’s Jag are, they are constantly upstaged by the beautiful Jaguar which gives the play its title. Read More
-
-
-
-
-
Archives
-
Recent Posts
- Theater Review: Incredible actors, equally incredible set make The Jag a thrill ride
- Police: Man robs girls walking home from school, attempts to kidnap another
- On January 21, the Shore Regional wrestling team had a good afternoon going 2-1 during a quad meet with Holmdel, Matawan and Keyport.
- Devils beat Spartans and remember Munoz
- Seager and Miller lead Spartans over Devils
- Wave shoots past Al-Ghazaly 66-41 By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr
- Sterns Trailer is honored to recognize Allie Reiser as The Link News Athlete of the Week.
- Teacher of the Year: Donna O’Neill
- Thomas J. DeFelice III graduates from the Dealer Candidate Academy
- Meet the Titans at the library